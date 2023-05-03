Prep Athlete of the Week Sydney Morrell
Buy Now

Prep Athlete of the Week Sydney Morrell poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School on Tuesday. The Cheyenne Central senior won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the invitation-only Wyoming Track Classic on Friday evening in Casper.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Friday’s Wyoming Track Classic in Casper was a dress rehearsal of sorts for Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell.

The meet’s finals-only format resulted in Morrell running the 1,600- and 800-meter runs roughly an hour apart. It’s a feat she’s going to have to replicate with the 400-meter dash and 1,600 at the Class 4A state meet later this month.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus