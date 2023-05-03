CHEYENNE — Friday’s Wyoming Track Classic in Casper was a dress rehearsal of sorts for Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell.
The meet’s finals-only format resulted in Morrell running the 1,600- and 800-meter runs roughly an hour apart. It’s a feat she’s going to have to replicate with the 400-meter dash and 1,600 at the Class 4A state meet later this month.
If Friday is any indication, Morrell will be just fine.
The Iowa State signee won the 1,600 in a meet record time of 4 minutes, 59.68 seconds. She followed that with a winning time of 2:14.79 in the 800. Those efforts at the invitation-only meet earned Morrell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Leading up to the meet, Morrell was questioning the logic behind running those races so close together, coach Sean Wilde said.
“She might have been right about it being an iffy decision, but she needed to prepare for the quick turnaround of the 400 and mile at state,” he said. “This was the perfect weekend to replicate that in a similar fashion with the 800.”
Morrell spent the time between Friday’s races elevating and shaking the lactic acid out of her legs. She also stayed off her feet and drank as much water as she could. It’s an approach Morrell has learned from competing in both the 400 and 1,600 at state the past two years.
“I was concerned about running those races so close together because they’re both aerobically taxing events,” Morrell said. “Having the mile before the 800 helped because the mile isn’t as much of a lactic event. That allowed me to come back and compete well in the 800.
“A big part of doing that is taking care of your legs and trying to get yourself ready for the next event.”
Adaptability is one of Morrell’s biggest strengths, Wilde said. She is able to adjust her tempo to do whatever is required to win the race. He compared her to former Lady Indians standout Aubrey Frentheway, who just set the 10,000-meter record at Brigham Young.
“They’re on the same level, but they’re completely different runners,” Wilde said. “When Aubrey ran the 800, she was going at terminal velocity the whole time. Sydney has different gears in the 800, which makes her so dangerous in that race. She’s a special talent.”
Morrell is a four-time individual state champion on the track. She also was named Wyoming’s girls cross-country runner of the year by Gatorade. Morrell ran off feel when she first started competing in track, but she has since developed a strong sense of strategy and an unmatched finishing kick.
“That kick is one of my strong suits,” Morrell said. “A lot of people who have raced against me have told me they know I’ll have that kick over the last 100 meters. Being able to out-kick people down the stretch is one of my favorite parts of running.”
Wilde likes where Morrell’s times are at this point in the season. She is on pace for a strong finish to her Central career.
“We’re about to come off focusing on quantity of running and start focusing on the quality of running,” he said. “We’re not going to be doing as many efforts. Instead, we’re focused on making sure those efforts are getting consistently faster.
“She’s getting ready for her taper, getting everything primed and getting everything clicking.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie and Karson Tempel, girls track and field, Cheyenne Central: Baillie, a senior, won high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.92 seconds) at Friday’s invitation-only Wyoming Track Classic. On Saturday, Baillie won the 300-meter hurdles (45.25) and placed third in the 200 (26.67) at the Kelly Walsh Invitational.
Tempel, a sophomore, won triple jump (36-11) and took third in long jump (16-8¼) at the Wyoming Track Classic. She was second in the 100 hurdles (17.18) and fifth in the 200 (26.92).
n Maddie Birt and Izzy Thomas, softball, Central: Birt, a sophomore, went 5-for-9 (.556) with a double and five RBI to help the Lady Indians go 3-1 on the week.
Thomas, also a sophomore, was 8-for-11 (.727) with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.
n Aleah Brooks and Jaylyn Christensen, softball, Cheyenne East: Brooks, a sophomore, was 5-for-7 (.714) with an RBI to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-1 on the week.
Christensen, a senior, was 7-for-12 (.583) at the plate with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBI. In the pitcher’s circle, Christensen worked five innings, striking out seven while giving up five hits and four earned runs.
n Hadyn Fleming, Auggie Lain and Richard Prescott, boys track and field, Central: Fleming, a junior, won discus (159 feet, 9 inches) and placed sixth in shot put (49-6½) at the Wyoming Track Classic. He also won discus (149-2) and took second in shot (52-2) at Saturday’s Kelly Walsh Invitational in Casper.
Lain, a senior, won shot put (52-1¾) at the Track Classic. He was third in shot put (50-2) and seventh in discus (131-8) at the KW Invite.
Prescott, a senior, won the 110-meter hurdles (15.48 seconds) and long jump (21-6¼) at Saturday’s KW Invite. He also placed fourth in triple jump (42-6) at the Wyoming Track Classic.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The junior won the 100-meter dash (12.26 seconds), long jump (19 feet, 2 inches) and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team (50.08). Her long jump mark set a new meet record.
n Ethan Norris, boys track and field, Burns: The junior won the 110-meter hurdles (16.35 seconds) and pole vault (11 feet) at the T-Town Qualifier on Friday in Torrington.
n Brayden Sumare, boys track, Pine Bluffs: The junior won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 59.52 seconds) and placed second in the 800 (2:19.61) at the T-Town Qualifier in Torrington.