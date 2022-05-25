CHEYENNE – Tristan Knueppel won the 1,600-meter run and was runner-up in the 800 at Cheyenne Central’s first track meet of the spring season.
The senior was happy to be running well, but he was still stinging from the way his indoor campaign ended.
Knueppel expected to repeat as 800 champion indoors. Then another runner clipped his heel coming around a turn, knocking him off balance and sending him tumbling to the track. Knueppel thought he was going to be on the bottom of a pileup, but his momentum carried him to the inside of the track, and the rest of the field was able to stop with only a slight stumble.
Knueppel got to his feet and managed an 18th-place finish.
“That fall really sucked the energy and motivation right out of me,” Knueppel said. “I had to have a sit down and talk to my coaches about what I was feeling. There was a week or two after state where my training wasn’t going well, but my coaches told me that I was going to get over it.”
Adding insult to injury, Knueppel wasn’t one of the lucky runners accepted to run in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in Los Angeles. Instead, Knueppel picked up a spot in the Irvine Distance Carnival, which also is in the LA area.
That meet changed Knueppel’s mindset and charted the course for a phenomenal finish to his Central career.
Knueppel won the 1,600 at the Irvine meet, which gets a lot of spillover from athletes who didn’t get accepted into the Arcadia Invite. His time of 4 minutes, 24.78 seconds was his personal best at the time.
“I was feeling really, really down after indoor state, but what I did in California had me feeling so much better about everything when I got back here,” Knueppel said. “Not getting into Arcadia stung, but I went into Irvine thinking I had something to prove.
“I set a huge (personal record) and left there with so much confidence. I came back to Wyoming thinking, ‘I’ve got to go win the state title.’”
Knueppel did just that.
He carried that confidence into last week’s Class 4A outdoor state track and field meet. There, he won the 800 (1 minute, 57.25 seconds) and the 1,600 (4:22.08), and joined Jason and Jacob Frentheway and Bridger Brokaw on the Indians’ state championship 4x800 relay squad. Knueppel also was the state runner-up in the 3,200 (9:46.63).
His times in the 1,600 and the 4x800 were Best of the Best marks for the meet. They helped Central finish as state runners-up in the team standings, and also earned Knueppel Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He was really disappointed with how the indoor season finished because he was probably going to run away with that event, even though he was close enough to the pack to get tripped up at that time,” Central boys coach Bruce Mowry said. “His modus operandi is to wait until that last corner and then just take off. It bit him that time, but it worked well outdoors because there’s a lot more space.”
Knueppel was at the head of the pack in Friday’s 800. He separated himself from the field as it rounded the corner heading into the final 100 meters. Knueppel and Jacob Frentheway ran near the front of the pack in Saturday’s 1,600, but let other runners set the pace. Both moved to the front of the field over the final lap.
Central girls coach Sean Wilde also coaches all of the Indians’ distance runners. He did his best to continue to hype Knueppel up after Irvine.
“He kept telling me I was going to run just as fast, if not faster, at state,” Knueppel said. “I was kind of questioning it because I was coming back to elevation, but I did run faster.
“It gave me so much confidence because (Wilde) was so confident. He kept telling me I was going to run faster because of our training.”
Knueppel won the 1,600 at all six meets where he ran it. He also won the 800 twice, and was runner-up at two other meets. Success breeds confidence, but Knueppel said he also had another reason to be certain he could perform well heading into state.
“Doing this for four years, you learn how you’re supposed to feel at this point in the season if your taper and training went well,” he said. “I was feeling great coming into this weekend.”
Mowry said not getting into Arcadia – where his Irvine-winning time would have ranked outside the top 30 – may have been a blessing in disguise for Knueppel.
“I’m not sure how this season would have played out if he had gotten in there,” Mowry said. “He ran a really good race (at Irvine) and came back with a lot of confidence that helped him run well all year.”
Knueppel has set his sights on a new challenge now that he has won state championships.
“I don’t have a guaranteed walk-on spot at (the University of Wyoming), but I want to make the team,” he said. “Running for UW is the goal. I would love to be able to run there.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Brogan Allen, softball, Central: The senior went 8 for 18 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI in six games to help the Lady Indians finish as state runners-up. She also struck out two hitters in three innings pitched.
n Emiliano Castillo and Logan Custis, boys soccer, Central: Castillo, a senior, scored two goals to help the Indians finish sixth at the Class 4A state tournament.
Custis, a sophomore, also netted two goals across three state tournament matches.
n Emma Gonzalez, girls track, Burns: The senior won the 3,200-meter run at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 11 minutes, 32.18 seconds. She also was third in the 1,600 (5:21.76) and ninth in the 800 (2:31.71).
n Jordan Griess, girls soccer, Cheyenne East: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Lady Indians go 1-2 and finish sixth at the Class 4A state tournament.
n Jackson Kirkbride, boys track and field, Burns: The senior won triple jump at the Class 4A state meet with a leap of 42 feet, 10 inches. Kirkbride also was part of the 4x100-meter (fourth), 4x400 (third) and 1,600 sprint medley (fifth) relay teams.
n Sydney Morrell, girls track, Central: The junior won the 3,200-meter run at the Class 4A state meet in a Best of the Best time of 11 minutes, 20.22 seconds. She also was second in the 800 (2:17.78) and 1,600 (5:13.68) and third in the 400 (59.00 seconds).
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The sophomore repeated as Class 4A state champion in long jump with a Best of the Best distance of 18 feet, 11 inches. She also was state runner-up in the 100-meter dash (12.23 seconds).
n Richard Prescott, boys track and field, Central: The junior won triple jump at the Class 4A state meet with a Best of the Best distance of 45 feet, 3 inches. He also took third in the 300-meter hurdles (40.06 seconds), and was fifth in both long jump (21-2) and the 110 hurdles (15.26).
n Monse Serrano and Alyssa Slade, girls track and field, Pine Bluffs: Serrano, a senior, won shot put at the Class 2A state meet with a heave of 35 feet, 2¾ inches. She also was fourth in discus (105-4).
Slade, a sophomore, won high jump by clearing 5 feet. She also was seventh in the 200-meter dash and was part of the Lady Hornets’ state runner-up 4x100-meter relay team.