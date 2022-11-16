CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer spent extended periods of the second half on the sideline with an ice pack on his left hip during Saturday afternoon’s Class 1A nine-man state championship football game.

The Pine Bluffs senior took a hit to his hip and oblique area while tackling Shoshoni running back Pehton Truempler late in the second quarter. With the Hornets trailing 20-13 at halftime, Schaefer took some ibuprofen, stretched and wrapped his hip. He was determined to get back on the field and help his squad defeat the reigning state champs.


