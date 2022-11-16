Pine Bluffs senior running back Dalton Schaefer rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns to help Pine Bluffs win the Class 1A nine-man state championship. Those efforts also earned Schaefer Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs senior Dalton Schaefer (15) runs the ball during the state Class 1A 9-man high school football championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs senior Dalton Schaefer (15) runs the ball for a touchdown, encouraged by senior Collin Jessen (14), during the state Class 1A 9-man high school football championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer spent extended periods of the second half on the sideline with an ice pack on his left hip during Saturday afternoon’s Class 1A nine-man state championship football game.
The Pine Bluffs senior took a hit to his hip and oblique area while tackling Shoshoni running back Pehton Truempler late in the second quarter. With the Hornets trailing 20-13 at halftime, Schaefer took some ibuprofen, stretched and wrapped his hip. He was determined to get back on the field and help his squad defeat the reigning state champs.
“I wasn’t about to take no for an answer. I was going to play, no matter what,” he said. “They were going to have to carry me out of there. If I could do anything to help the team, I was going to be out on that field.”
Schaefer only rushed for 34 yards during the second half, but 13 of those were among the most important in Pine Bluffs’ season. The final carry of his high school career went 13 yards for the eventual winning points in a 33-27 victory.
Schaefer finished with 182 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also returned three punts for 42 yards and posted two tackles. Those efforts earned Schaefer Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He’s a gutsy, tough kid who never complains about anything,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “I don’t think there’s any one word that can describe him.”
Overcoming injury was the tale of Schaefer’s final season in purple and gold. He suffered a shoulder injury late in the Hornets’ season-opening win at Shoshoni. That injury cost him five games.
He strained a hamstring during Pine Bluffs’ semifinal win over Rocky Mountain. That injury sidelined Schaefer for the entire week of practice leading into the state championship game.
“We just had to get him right for Saturday because that was really the only day we needed him to touch the ball,” Gray said. “We didn’t need him to practice because we know what he’s capable of, and he knew what he needed to do.”
The state title tilt couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for Schaefer or the Hornets. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder took a handoff from quarterback Stu Lerwick and bolted down the right sideline for a 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
“That hyped everyone up and settled our nerves a little bit,” Schaefer said. “We knew we still had to lock in and buckle down because there was a lot of game left, but scoring like that on the first play of the game was really big for us.”
State championship games have been a mixed bag for the Hornets’ ground game. They rushed for just 74 yards during a 10-7 victory over Tongue River in the 2016 Class 1A 11-man title game. Pine Bluffs amassed 210 rushing yards during a 20-16 victory over Big Horn the following season. Schaefer’s quick touchdown run was important because it showed the Hornets they could have success on the ground.
“We were lucky enough to win those games because we outlasted Tongue River and Big Horn,” Gray said. “Running the ball against Shoshoni was a point of emphasis. (Schaefer) doing that on the first play was what everybody needed to see.”
Schaefer opened the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run that put the Hornets up 13-7.
Saturday’s game was a microcosm of Pine Bluffs’ season. When Schaefer suffered his shoulder injury in Week 1, Abe Serrano and Tayler Beeken picked up the slack and kept the Hornets’ ground game chugging along. On Saturday, Beeken gained 66 yards and scored a 13-yard touchdown on nine carries.
“It was a lot of fun being part of a group that picked each other up like the running backs did this season,” Schaefer said. “We knew we could rely on each other and help each other out.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Jakob Culver, Kolbe Dierks, Cam Hayes and Colby Olson, football, Cheyenne East: Culver, a senior, caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown during the Thunderbirds’ 34-23 loss to Sheridan in the Class 4A state championship game.
Dierks, a junior, posted eight tackles (five solo).
Hayes, also a junior, completed 30 of 40 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards.
Olson, also a junior, had eight tackles (five solo and 1.5 for loss).
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, football, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior, caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Hornets’ 33-27 win over Shoshoni in the Class 1A nine-man state championship game. He also had 12 tackles (seven solo, two for loss) and a fumble recovery.
Lerwick, also a senior, completed 13 of 18 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven tackles (six solo).
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.