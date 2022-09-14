CHEYENNE – Through his days as a fan, a player and a coach, there isn’t much Chad Goff hasn’t seen happen during a football game.

That changed Friday when senior Dom Kaszas returned not one, but two punts for touchdowns during the first quarter of the Thunderbirds’ win at Thunder Basin. The first return spanned 50 yards, while the second covered 80 yards and gave No. 1-ranked East a 14-0 lead over the third-ranked Bolts.

