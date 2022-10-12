CHEYENNE – Chad Goff was ready to run the final 42 seconds of the second quarter off the clock and head into the locker room so he and Cheyenne East’s coaching staff could get to work on second-half adjustments Friday night.
That’s why the Thunderbirds called a simple running play for junior Drew Jackson while facing the prospect of having to pick up more than 20 yards on third down. However, a hole broke open on the left side of the line of scrimmage, and Jackson was able to break the play down the sideline for a 30-yard gain before stepping out of bounds just ahead of the first-down marker.
“(Cheyenne Central) crowded the right side, so I ran to the left,” Jackson said. “We blocked it pretty well, and I was able to break free.”
That pick-up breathed new life into East and made the coaches decide to take a shot for points and a lead against crosstown rival Central. The drive ended after a fumble on the Indians’ 2-yard line.
“He’s a special athlete with the ability to change the game in so many ways,” Goff said. “I was ready to take the blame for not kicking two field goals earlier in the half and going into the locker room with three timeouts.
“Then (Jackson) broke that run for a big gain and changed everything. That’s just who he is.”
Jackson finished the night with 171 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also caught five passes for 111 yards and a score. If that wasn’t enough, Jackson also had a 74-yard kickoff return to help East rally for a 28-17 victory.
Those efforts earned Jackson Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Jackson has rushed for 499 yards and four touchdowns in six games for No. 2-ranked East (6-1). That total would surely be higher, but Jackson missed a Sept. 16 win over Laramie after slamming his head on the turf trying to adjust to and catch a pass the previous week.
Jackson was a standout receiver last season, but moved back to his natural running back position this fall.
“I’d say it’s working out pretty well,” Jackson said. “I play it better than I did receiver because I’ve been playing it my whole life.
“It feels good to be back there, see the holes and hit the holes. I like it more. I can’t really say why, but I like to get the ball and run it right away without worrying about catching it.”
Jackson is still a big part of the T-Birds’ passing game. He has hauled in 21 passes for 372 yards and two scores.
As much of a weapon as Jackson is, East’s coaches aren’t lying awake thinking of ways to get him the football. Instead, they are trying to get the most out of his considerable and versatile talents within their scheme. Jackson’s football IQ and instincts are both comparable to his physical gifts.
“Running backs will have moments where they just miss breaking something, and you’re like, ‘Figure it out,’” Goff said. “Drew will have those moments, but he’ll have it figured out by the next time he sees it. Then he’ll do something you don’t expect and are blown away by.”
Jackson has a track record of being a difference-maker and not just someone who makes the occasional great play.
“There’s a difference between thinking you’re a dude and being a dude, and Drew is a dude,” Goff said.
Jackson is carrying on a family tradition in that regard.
His father, Jonath, holds multiple records across multiple sports at East, and played college football at NCAA Division II Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. His uncle, Marvin, also was a multi-sport standout at East before being inducted into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference hall of fame for what he accomplished on the gridiron at Chadron State. His grandfather, Marty, is a longtime coach at East.
“I’ve tried to embrace that (legacy),” Drew said. “I’m always chasing those records, and I think that’s helped me become a better athlete. Every once in a while, I’ll be walking around. and someone will say, ‘Oh, you’re Jonath Jackson’s son,’ or ‘Marvin Jackson’s your uncle,’ or ‘Marty Jackson is your grandpa.’
“I think that’s kind of cool when people know me because of them. They let me fall in love with sports myself, and, once I started getting serious about it, they’d give me little tips that I’ve used and show me they know what they’re talking about.”
Jonath Jackson played receiver and safety during his T-Birds days. Marvin Jackson was a receiver and cornerback. Drew also plays safety. Although they don’t have much in common position-wise, that hasn’t stopped them from ribbing each other.
“We’re so competitive that we talk junk to each other every now and then, but it’s mostly constructive criticism,” Drew said with a laugh. “I respect what they did, but I’m still trying to be better than them.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Bridger Brokaw, boys cross-country, Cheyenne Central: The junior won the individual title at the Leroy Sprague Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 46.2 seconds.
n Kolbe Dierks, Cam Hayes and Colby Olson, football, East: Dierks, a junior, had 10 tackles (three solo) in East’s win over Central.
Hayes, also a junior, completed 19 of 27 passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in that contest. He also rushed for 49 yards on nine carries.
Olson, also a junior, had 12.5 tackles (six solo and 1.5 for loss) against the Indians.
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, football, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior, had four receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns during the Hornets’ 57-12 victory over visiting Saratoga. He also posted 11 tackles (five solo, two for loss) and an interception.
Lerwick, also a senior, completed 13 of 20 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
n Sydney Morrell, girls cross-country, Central: The senior won the individual crown at the Leroy Sprague Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 7.1 seconds.
n Chase Talich, football, Central: The junior posted nine tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in the Indians’ loss to East.