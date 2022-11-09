CHEYENNE – Conventional wisdom says it’s not good for football teams to have safeties making a lot of tackles.
Teams are typically surrendering big chunks of yards if safeties are forced to pile up tackles.
Drew Jackson defied that wisdom during Cheyenne East’s 55-36 victory over Natrona County in the Class 4A semifinals. The junior safety posted 14 tackles (five solo and two for loss), while also intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble.
Most of Jackson’s stops came at or relatively close to the line of scrimmage. In addition to what he did defensively, Jackson rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught eight passes for 100 yards and two more scores.
That complete performance – and the defensive numbers, in particular – earned Jackson Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports staff.
“Watching film helped me get in on a lot of tackles, and our coaches did a good job of showing us how Natrona runs just a few plays, but out of different formations,” he said. “I was able to recognize those plays, get up field and make a tackle.
“Some of what I was seeing was how they were lining up and come off it was reading the guard when they snapped the ball and shooting the correct gap.”
Jackson’s standout game moved him up to 21st in the 4A defensive points rankings at 10.1 points per game. He has 48.5 tackles this season. His five interceptions are tied with Cheyenne Central’s Marcus DeHoff for most in 4A.
“We like that we can roll him up and put him closer to the ball because of his tackling ability,” East coach Chad Goff said. “His hitting ability, for his size, is phenomenal. He’s so fast and makes good reads.
“I looked at his defensive points Friday night and thought, ‘Holy cow!’ I knew he had the fumble recovery and the interception, but I didn’t realize he had all those tackles. He was always around the ball.”
Jackson’s previous season high for tackles was eight. He is averaging just shy of five tackles per game. Goff said those relatively low numbers aren’t because Jackson wasn’t capable of making stops. Instead, the linemen and linebackers in front of him haven’t left many to be made.
“We’ve played some run-dominant teams the past few weeks, and you have to involve a kid like Drew in those games,” Goff said.
Jackson said piling up tackles feels just as good to him as breaking off long touchdown runs or hauling in contested passes. All three improve the Thunderbirds’ chances of winning.
In addition to what he does on offense and defense, Jackson also is on East’s kickoff return unit. He’s in the last layer of players before return men Garet Schlabs and Dom Kaszas. Jackson has returned five kicks for 134 yards this fall.
“He can may teams pay for short-kicking us,” Goff said. “He’s a really complete player.”
Being as involved in all three phases of the game as Jackson is doesn’t give him much time to rest. The only times he left the field Friday was when he suffered leg cramps. He enjoys being on the field that much because it reminds him of the backyard football games he played when he was younger.
“You’re always out there, and everything goes by so fast because you’re always doing something,” he said. “I try to do everything I can to make the most of each play.
“This year has been a ton of fun, because I’ve been able to show what I’ve got, and the coaches are putting me in positions to be comfortable with. That’s helped me show where I’m at and what I can do.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett and Mason Counter, football, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett, a senior, passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns during the Indians’ 63-42 loss at Sheridan in the Class 4A semifinals. He also rushed for 149 yards.
Counter, a junior, rushed for three touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
n Brenden Bohlmann, Kolbe Dierks, Cam Hayes and Colby Olson, football, East: Bohlmann, a junior, intercepted two passes and broke up four more during the Thunderbirds’ 55-36 win over Natrona County. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.
Dierks, a junior, had 14 tackles (two solo and two for loss).
Hayes, a junior, completed 22 of 31 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 93 yards and a score on 17 carries.
Olson, a junior, had 17 tackles (five solo).
n Izzy DeLay, Brinkley Lewis and Emily Meares, girls swimming and diving, Central: DeLay, a junior, won the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 1 minute, 6.20 seconds. She also took second in the 200 individual medley (2:12.14), DeLay finished second by six-hundredths of a second in that event.
Lewis, a senior, won the 1-meter diving state championship with 427.75 points.
Meares, a junior, won the 100 butterfly in 59.46 seconds, which was eight-hundredths of a second better than the runner-up. She also took sixth in the 20 free (2:00.17).
n Ryan Fornstrom, James Langlois and Dalton Schaefer, football, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior, posted 13.5 tackles (five solo) during the Hornets’ 35-32 victory over Rocky Mountain in the Class 1A nine-man semifinals.
Langlois, a junior, added 15.5 tackles (six solo).
Schaefer, a senior, rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.
n Elysiana Fonseca, Gracin Goff, Boden Liljedahl, Janie Merritt, Taliah Morris and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, East: Fonseca, a senior, recorded 30 kills and 11 blocks to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-2 at the Class 4A state tournament.
Goff, a junior, dished out 67 assists to go with 23 digs. Schlabs, also a junior, had 59 assists and 34 digs.
Morris, a junior, finished the weekend with 31 kills and 11 blocks. Merritt, also a junior, had 19 kills and 45 digs.
Liljedahl, a senior libero, posted 77 digs.
n Tehya Gallegos, Brooke Hansen, Savannah Kirkbride and Emma Norris, volleyball, Burns: Gallegos, a junior, dished out 106 assists to help the Lady Broncs win the Class 2A state championship. It’s their first state title since 1992.
Hansen, also a junior, registered 32 kills and 48 digs in those three matches.
Kirkbride, a junior, added 27 kills and 54 digs.
Norris, the lone senior on Burns’ roster, had 56 kills and 55 digs.