CHEYENNE — The week Aleah Brooks just had would have been a career highlight for most high school softball players.
Brooks viewed it as proof she had worked out of what she viewed as a nearly season-long slump.
The sophomore went 10-for-12 (.833) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI. Those efforts helped Cheyenne East go 4-0 on the week. They also earned Brooks Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I thought I was finally playing up to my true potential,” Brooks said. “Earlier in the season, I was doing all right. But this week shows who I really am as a player. I was playing like my old self and like I expect.”
As a freshman, Brooks batted .562 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 35 RBI en route to earning all-state honors. That’s why the .420 batting average Brooks posted heading into last week struck her as so pedestrian.
The change that boosted Brooks’ season average to .500 was a simple one.
“I went up there attacking first-pitch strikes,” she said. “Earlier this season, I was waiting for my pitch and watching a lot of good pitches go by. There were times I thought, ‘Why did I just take that pitch?’
“I was looking for an inside ball, but I should have known these teams weren’t going to give me inside pitches to hit. That was getting me deep in counts and striking out a lot. Now, I’m going up there looking for a good ball to hit.”
Brooks is such a talented hitter that Lady Thunderbirds coach Adam Galicia knew it was merely a matter of when she’d break out of her self-described slump and not if she’d snap out of it.
“She was getting down on herself, and felt like she was letting the team down because there were RBI situations she wasn’t able to come through for us,” the coach said. “We kept talking to her and told her she was going to work through it. I had no fear about her working her way out of it, making contact and starting to drive in some runs.”
Brooks’ .500 batting average (31-for-62) is third-best among East’s varsity regulars. Her seven doubles rank fourth, her five triples lead the team, and her four homers are tied for second. Brooks also has driven in 21 runs.
Brooks posted her strong rookie numbers despite dealing with the chronic pain of a torn labrum in her right hip. Pitching exacerbated the pain, which is why she had to surrender that role midway through last spring.
Brooks put off having surgery to repair the injury until after her club season was over late last July. Her activity was highly limited for six weeks, and then limited after that. It was an unusual position for someone accustomed to being so active.
“I once heard somebody say that an athlete getting an injury is like mourning a loss,” Brooks said. “I really understood it after my surgery. I was miserable.”
Brooks found a way to continue to hone her swing, despite her limitations. She posted up on a stool at The Factory indoor hitting facility and did stationary and one-handed drills off of a tee. Brooks had done top and bottom hand drills before, but they were really all she had over the winter while what she was allowed to do with her lower body was limited.
“It gave me a chance to isolate the small things in my swing,” Brooks said.
As badly as Brooks wanted to be standing upright and staring down a pitching machine in one of The Factory’s batting cages, she knew rushing recovery could do long-term harm. She got that advice from her older brother, Shane, who had the exact same surgery during his football career at NCAA Division II Black Hills State University.
“I talked to him a lot about what to expect when I was recovering from my hip surgery,” Aleah said. “He told me that he knew we were so similar that I’d want to rush back too soon because that’s how he felt. He told me to stick to my recovery and have a healthy rehab, because that was the most important thing.”
Brooks has been East’s starting shortstop the past two seasons. It’s a role that requires vocal leadership. Brooks admits she wasn’t always comfortable speaking up as a freshman. She is still quiet by nature, but is growing as a leader, Galicia said.
“She has the respect of the whole team because of her work ethic,” Galicia said. “When she actually does say something, you know she’s really thought about it. She’s not just saying something to say something.
“She’s not one of those leaders that tells people to do something she’s not doing herself.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie and Sydney Morrell, girls track and field, Cheyenne Central: Baillie, a senior, won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and high jump at the Class 4A East Regional in Gillette. She posted a time of 14.97 seconds in the 100 hurdles, 45.90 seconds in the 300 hurdles, and cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in high jump.
Morrell, also a senior, won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 0.06 seconds) and the 800-meter run (2:15.62).
n Aryana Booth and Jordan Griess, girls soccer, Cheyenne East: Booth, a junior, posted 19 saves across three matches to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 2-1 and finish second at the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
Griess, also a junior, netted one goal and one assist at the conference tourney. Her goal lifted East to a 1-0 win over Cheyenne Central that clinched East’s state tournament berth.
n Logan Custis, boys soccer, Central: The junior forward scored all four of Central’s goals to help the Indians win the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
n Hadyn Fleming, boys track and field, Central: The junior won both shot put (52 feet, 2 inches) and discus (146-6) at the Class 4A East Regional in Gillette.
n Cody Hape, boys track, Burns: The senior won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and was second in the 100 at the Class 2A East Regional in Torrington. Hape finished the 200 in 22.35 seconds, the 400 in 50.41 and the 100 in 11.10.
n Taylor Hollibaugh, Taylor Morgan and Gracie Oswald, softball, East: Hollibaugh batted .600 (6-for-10) with two doubles and six RBI to help East go 4-0 on the week.
Morgan batted .700 (7-of-10) with two doubles and five RBI.
Oswald was 9-for-15 (.600) with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI.