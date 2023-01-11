CHEYENNE—Boden Liljedahl has come to terms with the fact she’s going to struggle with two things at the start of each basketball season: shooting and foul trouble.
“It’s always an adjustment when I go from volleyball back into basketball,” the Cheyenne East senior said.
The result is a lower-than-normal scoring average that’s driven both by early inaccuracy and the time Liljedahl spends on the bench due to foul trouble. Despite those issues, Liljedahl entered last week’s James Johnson Winter Classic averaging 14 points per game, which was tied for ninth-best in Class 4A.
The 5-foot-6 guard appears well on her way to solving those concerns.
She averaged 16.7 points per game last week to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 and stretch their winning streak to 48 games, tying the Wyoming record for girls basketball. Those efforts also earned Liljedahl Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“The beginning of this season was rough for me because I found myself sitting on the bench for whole quarters because I was in foul trouble,” Liljedahl said. “It was killing me. It was torture.
“I had to start really focusing on getting better at defense in practice. It came down to reminding myself to move my feet, not let the other player get into the paint and making them go baseline. I know that I need to give quicker players some space, and I wasn’t really doing that.”
Liljedahl’s foul issues were the result of positioning and delayed lateral movement, East coach Eric Westling said.
“She wasn’t understanding angles and how not to get reach fouls,” he said. “She went back and studied it and worked on it, and the benefits are really showing up against some quality guards.”
Liljedahl has upped her scoring average to 14.9 points per game, which is currently seventh in 4A. It’s also the same average she posted last season, which tied then-teammate Jordan Jones for fourth in the state’s biggest classification.
Liljedahl was critical of her offensive output during the home tournament, especially during a win over Natrona County on Friday. In that contest, she made a couple 3-pointers early, and then had a scoring drought in which she couldn’t get any shots to fall. Liljedahl finished with a flourish in the fourth quarter and finished that game with 18 points.
“I have to find a way to score consistently,” she said. “I feel like I made a couple shots in the first quarter and then kind of cruised a little bit. I have to be able to consistently score while still looking for other players who are shooting well and getting my assists.”
Liljedahl is tied for second in assists at four per game. Westling expects that average to hold steady this season.
“She’s been around a lot of winning, so she’s learned what needs to be done,” the coach said. “She sees there are nights other kids need to go off, and she’s fine with that, as long as we’re getting the job done. She also knows when she needs to step up.
“She’s become a leader, and she’s continuing to become an even better leader.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, Isael Beal and Jack Ring, boys wrestling, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett—a 220-pounder—went 5-0 on the week with five pins. That included a 4-0 mark at the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas.
Beal (113 pounds) was 4-0 on the week with three pins.
Ring (182) was 5-0 on the week with two pins and two technical falls.
n Trevor Eldridge and Liam Fox, boys wrestling, East: Eldridge, a senior 195-pounder, was 4-0 with three pins to win the title at the Shane Shatto Invitational.
Fox, a sophomore 145-pounder, was 5-0 with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
n Ryan Fornstrom, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: The senior guard averaged 15 points per game to help the Hornets go 3-1 at the Class 2A East Smackdown. He also grabbed 11 rebounds during Pine’s 61-53 win over Big Horn.
n D.J. Kaur, girls basketball, Burns: The senior forward averaged 12.34 points to help the Lady Broncs win three contests. She also had a school-record eight blocks during their 43-40 win over Tongue River on Thursday.
n Cody Piasecki, boys basketball, Burns: The senior averaged 15.3 points to help the Broncs go 2-2 at the Class 2A East Smackdown.
n Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: The junior guard averaged 14.3 points to help East go 3-0 at the James Johnson Winter Classic.
n Hannah Soden, girls wrestling, Cheyenne South: The senior went 2-0 with two pins to win the 125-pound championship at the Shane Shatto Invitational.
n Abby Vroman, girls wrestling, Central: The sophomore was 2-0 with two pins to win the 115-pound title at the Shane Shatto Invitational.