WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Garet Schlabs has been focusing on technique since he moved to cornerback last season.
The Cheyenne East senior grew up playing safety and linebacker, so cornerback was completely new to him last fall. He listened closely as his coaches explained the fundamentals and responsibilities of the position. Schlabs also picked the brain of teammate Kaleb Romero – who was second in Class 4A with five interceptions in 2020 – to learn the finer points of the position.
“Corner is a hard position, especially at the varsity level,” Schlabs said.
Schlabs was no slouch when it came to defending outside receivers a year ago. He tallied three interceptions and broke up seven other passes, but was confident he could be even better this fall.
Schlabs is off to a good start.
He snared an interception during the Thunderbirds’ 33-7 victory at Natrona County and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. Schlabs grabbed a second interception late in the contest, but that was nullified by a late hit penalty.
He also caught eight passes for 83 yards to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Schlabs’ focus on technique helped put him in position to nab his pick-six.
“I was getting out of my back pedal too early the prior week, so I was trying to stay in my back pedal and stay in my drop,” he said. “(Natrona quarterback Wyatt) Powell overthrew it, and I got a good break on the ball.
“I got a couple good blocks from the guys in front of me, and was able to return it.”
The interception return touchdown put No. 1-ranked East up 21-0 on the third-ranked Mustangs. It wasn’t a nail in Natrona’s coffin by any means, but it was deflating. The play was one Schlabs might not have made as a junior.
“My technique wasn’t what it is now,” he said. “My technique allowed me to come over and make that play in the middle.”
East coach Chad Goff agrees that Schlabs has improved greatly since the time last year.
“He wasn’t bad, by any means, but he just kept getting better and better throughout last season, and he already looks so much better this year,” Goff said.
Schlabs is an all-state guard on the basketball court, and helped guide East to a state runner-up finish this past winter. Goff pointed to that arena to help Schlabs get up to speed as a cornerback.
“He can shut anybody down in basketball, which made his move to corner easy,” the coach said. “I leaned on his background knowledge there and told him, ‘Those receivers are nothing more than guards trying to get by you.’”
The analogy clicked for Schlabs.
“That’s how I started thinking about it,” he said. “Thinking about it like defense in basketball, where you’re just trying to stay in front of someone, really helped a lot.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Bridger Brokaw, boys cross-country, Cheyenne Central: The junior placed second at the Wyoming Invitational with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 18.6 seconds.
n Izzy DeLay, Brinkley Lewis and Emily Mears, girls swimming and diving, Central: DeLay, a junior, won three events and placed second in another during dual meets last week.
Lewis, a senior, won the 1-meter diving competition at both events.
Meares, a junior, won three events and took second in another during those meets.
n Nash Coleman, boys golf, Cheyenne East: The sophomore won the Outlaw Invitational in Rawlins with a two-round score of 149.
n Barrett Georges, girls golf, Central: The senior won the Outlaw Invitational in Rawlins with a two-round score of 160.
n Elysiana Fonseca, Gracin Goff, Boden Liljedahl, Janie Merritt and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, East: Fonseca, a senior, posted 65 kills and 19 blocks to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 6-2 at the Evanston Border War tournament.
Goff, a junior, dished out 89 assists to go with 22 digs.
Liljedahl, a senior libero, posted 75 digs.
Merritt, a junior, had 44 digs and 27 kills on the weekend.
Schlabs, a junior, posted 104 assists, 38 digs and 24 kills. She also served up seven aces on Friday.
n Drew Jackson, football, East: The junior rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries during East’s win at Natrona. He also had a receiving touchdown and nabbed an interception.
n Dalton Schaefer, football, Pine Bluffs: The senior rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns during the No. 2-ranked Hornets’ 34-26 win at top-ranked Shoshoni on Thursday. Schaefer also caught a pass for 32 yards before leaving the game with an injury.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.