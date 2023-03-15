CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs has the ability to be a scorer, but his biggest contributions for Cheyenne East often didn’t come in the scoring column.
However, his scoring helped the Thunderbirds finish off a 68-59 victory over Laramie and claim their first Class 4A boys basketball championship since 2006.
Schlabs finished with a team-best 18 points, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. East had clawed its way to a four-point lead heading into the final frame.
Schlabs’ efforts earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“(Laramie) had to pick up its defensive intensity and push out more, which opened up some driving lanes for me,” Schlabs said.
While Schlabs is correct in pointing out that Laramie coach Drew Evans was imploring his players to get out and defend man-to-man midway through the fourth, he also is downplaying his outburst.
Schlabs’ first points of the frame came on a back cut, where he faked like he was going to the perimeter before flashing to the basket. He increased his scoring total to 11 points when he made a contested shot on the right block. Schlabs’ final three baskets came when he blew by defenders driving to the rim. The last of those earned him a free throw, which he made to get to 18 points on the night.
Also mixed into the fourth was a drive down the right side that drew multiple defenders. It was then Schlabs turned to his right and passed the ball out to junior Nathan Mirich, who made a 3-pointer.
It was a strong finish for a player who had to go to the bench midway through the first quarter when he was called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket.
“As the game went on, he was smarter about the plays he made and was able to finish really well,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “He’s so big and strong that when he gets a hip on a guy he’s hard to stop. He’s also a really good passer and uses that driving ability to open up lanes for other guys.”
Schlabs was voted East Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year by the league’s coaches. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 27 games to help East go 24-3.
Schlabs’ 5.3 assists per game ranked second in Class 4A this winter.
“He makes passes that make you think, ‘How did he get that ball through there,’” junior guard Drew Jackson said after East’s Feb. 11 win over Thunder Basin.
At the state tournament, Schlabs averaged 9.7 points, three assists and 2.3 rebounds. He knows there are ways to impact the outcome other than the scoreboard.
“I’ve always done whatever was needed for the team,” Schlabs said. “If I’m scoring one night, that’s great. If I need to play defense on the other team’s best guy, or be a rebounder, that’s what I’ll do.
“I’ve always tried to put the team over myself, even when I was young.”
Horsley noticed Schlabs’ preternatural leadership ability when Schlabs was just a freshman.
“He has always led by example, but, if the chips were down, he’d gather kids and talk to them,” Horsley said. “He’d be positive with them and encourage them, but he’d also correct them if they needed to be corrected.
“But his best leadership quality is the example he sets. People look up to him because of how hard he works and how good of a person he is. He’s not arrogant, but he’s confident, and kids follow that.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Cheyenne South game day cheer team: The Bison captured their third consecutive Class 4A state championship in game day cheer. It’s the school’s 16th cheerleading state title overall.
n Drew Jackson and Kysar Jolley, boys basketball, East: Jackson, a junior guard, averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals to help the Thunderbirds go 3-0 and win the Class 4A state championship.
Jolley, a senior forward, averaged nine rebounds and 8.3 points at state.
n Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: Liljedahl, a senior guard, averaged 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 2-1 and place third at the Class 4A state tournament.
Schlabs, a junior guard, averaged 15.7 points, five rebounds and 3.3 steals in those contests.