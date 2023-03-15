CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs has the ability to be a scorer, but his biggest contributions for Cheyenne East often didn’t come in the scoring column.

However, his scoring helped the Thunderbirds finish off a 68-59 victory over Laramie and claim their first Class 4A boys basketball championship since 2006.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus