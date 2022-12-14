20220218 James Brown01 (copy)

Cheyenne Central’s James Brown III earned Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff after averaging 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game to help the Indians go 3-0 at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper. Michael Smith/For WyoSports

CHEYENNE – James Brown III spent the past eight months in the weight room, trying to add muscle to his lean 6-foot-5 frame.

He thought any strength he added would help him as a wing player for Cheyenne Central’s boys basketball team. The extra bulk – and his natural athleticism – have benefitted the Indians as Brown adapts to a new role.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

