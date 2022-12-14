CHEYENNE – James Brown III spent the past eight months in the weight room, trying to add muscle to his lean 6-foot-5 frame.
He thought any strength he added would help him as a wing player for Cheyenne Central’s boys basketball team. The extra bulk – and his natural athleticism – have benefitted the Indians as Brown adapts to a new role.
The junior averaged 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while playing in the post to help Central go 3-0 at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper. Those efforts also earned Brown Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I was mostly trying to put muscle on because it was going to help me wherever I played on the court,” Brown said. “A lot of guys told me last year that I was a little too skinny, so I tried to get in the gym to get stronger and faster. I also ate a lot more.
“Being in the weight room also has helped me with being in the post so far this season. I’m still getting used to it, but I want to do whatever helps us win.”
Brown averaged 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor last winter. First-year Central coach Jim Shaffer told Brown he could easily increase his scoring average and shooting percentage if he made rebounding a bigger priority.
“He really got on the offensive glass this weekend,” Shaffer said. “He got a lot of putbacks, which is something he didn’t always do in the past. We’ve told him he can get six to 10 points per game just on the offensive glass if he makes that something he does every game.”
Brown averaged 4.3 offensive rebounds in Casper. He also shot 66% from the floor, which ranks second in Class 4A after the first weekend of the season. Brown’s shooting percentage is tops among players attempting at least five shots per game.
“We have worked a lot on boxing out and talking defensively, and that’s what helped me get more boards,” Brown said. “I’ve also been more aggressive attacking the glass.
“Coach told me before we played our first game that he wants me to crash the boards. I try to do that both offensively and defensively and get some putback points and as many rebounds as I can. It’s been helping us win, so I’m going to keep doing it.”
Shaffer spent the past three seasons as the head coach in Laramie. He had seen Brown’s talent first-hand, but also heard how coachable and adaptable he is. It’s why Shaffer felt comfortable about changing Brown’s role in Central’s schemes.
“He’s more of a perimeter and wing guy, so we’re playing him out of position and inside more than he would like,” Shaffer said. “But he knows it fills a need we have. We’re still going to try to move him around and do some other things we need to be successful.
“He’s been a real team-first guy. He’s sacrificed some things that are probably best for him to do what’s best for our team.”
Brown was sent into the off-season with a little extra motivation when he was voted onto the 4A all-state second team. He spent the summer playing grassroots basketball for the Colorado Hawks’ under-16 and -17 squads. It’s the same organization that current University of Wyoming standouts Graham Ike and Kenny Foster and former Cowboy Kwane Marble suited up for during their high school years.
“I wanted to see a different level of competition and get a lot more exposure (for colleges),” Brown said. “We traveled around the nation playing against the top guys. Seeing how they played and competed motivated me to get into the weight room and put on some muscle, to get in the gym and practice my shooting and dribbling.
“I learned where I was at (skill-wise) wasn’t enough and that I had to do more. I got a really good feel for the game playing with (the Hawks).”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie, girls basketball, Central: The senior averaged 14.7 points. 4.7 rebounds and four steals per game to help the Lady Indians go 3-0 at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.
n Keagan Bartlett, Jack Ring and Wyatt Weiss, wrestling, Central: Bartlett, a senior 220-pounder, went 9-0 on the week with eight pins. That included a 4-0 mark and a title at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
Ring, a senior 182-pounder, was 8-0 with six technical falls and two pins. He was 4-0 with three technical falls and a pin to win the Charlie Lake Invitational.
Weiss, a junior 120-pounder, was 8-0 with four pins on the week.
n Elysiana Fonseca and Brady Schlabs, girls basketball, East: Fonseca, a senior, averaged 12.7 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.
Schlabs, a junior, averaged 15.7 points per game, six steals and five assists in those contests.
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior guard, averaged 16 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds to help the Hornets go 3-1 at the Burns Winter Classic.
Lerwick, a senior forward, averaged 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in those games. He also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
n Kaiana Garlough, Meadow King, Ellyse Rimmasch and Abby Vroman, girls wrestling, Central: Garlough went 2-0 with a pin to win the 119-123 division of the Charlie Lake Invitational.
King was 3-0 with a pair of pins to win the 141-150 group.
Rimmasch was 2-0 with a pair of pins to win the 91-95 class.
Vroman went 3-0 with three pins in the 110-117 bracket.
n Charlie Green, boys wrestling, East: Green went 8-0 on the week with six pins. He was 4-0 and won the 285-pound bracket at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
n Elizabeth Grube and Kaelyn Ronnau, girls wrestling, East: Grube went 3-0 with three pins to win the 133-139-pound title at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
Ronnau also was 3-0 with three pins in the 143-152 division.
n Jessica Hoffman, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The sophomore averaged 12.5 points and six rebounds per game as the Hornets went 0-4 at the Burns Winter Classic.
n Drew Jackson, Colter McAnelly and Nathan Mirich, boys basketball, East: Jackson, a junior, averaged 19 points and 3.5 steals in two games at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.
McAnelly, a senior, averaged 12 rebounds and 6.7 points in three games. He had a high of 21 rebounds during a 71-61 win over Kelly Walsh.
Mirich, a junior, averaged 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in three contests.
n Ethan Merrill, boys swimming, Central: The senior won the Laramie Pentathlon title.
n Hannah Soden, girls wrestling, Cheyenne South: The senior went 2-0 with two pins to win the 122-125 division at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
n Chase Talich, boys basketball, Central: The junior averaged 15 points to help the Indians go 3-0 at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.