CHEYENNE — Confidence in the pitcher’s circle and in the batter’s box has Jaylyn Christensen playing as well as she ever has during her three seasons in a Cheyenne East uniform.
That was on display during the No. 1-ranked Lady Thunderbirds’ doubleheader split with Cheyenne Central last week. Christensen helped East win the conference portion of the twin bill 11-1 by striking out five and allowing just four hits and one earned run during the six-inning complete game performance.
At the plate, Christensen was 6-for-7 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.
Those efforts also earned her Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Christensen was East’s No. 2 pitcher during Wyoming’s inaugural season of high school softball in 2021. She ascended to No. 1 after Ariana Galicia graduated, and admits she let the responsibility of leading the T-Birds’ pitching staff get to her.
“It was overwhelming at times,” Christensen said. “There were some games where I let my emotions get to me more than I should have. I was in my head and doubting myself and my abilities, but I’ve grown a lot in the past year.
“I’m more confident, and I know the role I need to fill on the field. I want to be there for my team, and I’m doing my part the best I can for them.”
Christensen has gone 6-1 in her seven starts this season, striking out 59 and walking just 18. She has a 3.50 earned-run average, and her 40 innings pitched are nearly double that of the next-highest player on East’s roster.
Her ERA is less than half what it was a year ago.
“She’s learning how to be more disciplined in her thought process,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “Last year, she wasn’t as focused as she needed to be about her job being throwing strikes, getting ground balls and that sort of thing. If we weren’t making plays behind her, she would lose a little bit of focus.
“We had to talk to her and keep instilling in her that she can’t control everything on the field, she can only control what she does in the circle.”
The first inning of the win over Central was a prime example of that. She gave up two hits and an earned run during that frame. The T-Birds also committed their only error of the afternoon during that inning. Christensen settled down and didn’t let a runner pass second base the rest of the game.
“Sometimes, it takes me a couple batters to get settled in and get my confidence up,” Christensen said. “It’s tough to strike all the girls out because there are so many good hitters out there. I have to remember that I have a solid defense behind me, and they can make plays.”
Galicia also coaches Christensen with the Cheyenne Extreme’s under-18 club team. He saw her approach change last summer.
“You could really see her starting to mature,” he said. “She was carrying herself differently, and that carried into our offseason practices for East and into this season.
“She can have one bad inning and not let it affect her entire game. She makes adjustments and listens to her pitching coach about what she needs to do.”
Christensen also credits finding the feel for her screwball for her pitching efforts this spring.
“I struggled to throw it last year, but I kept throwing it and repping it until I got better at controlling the movement,” she said. “I’m getting it to break more inside, which has helped a lot. It’s my most solid pitch this year.”
Christensen’s .474 (18-for-38) batting average is currently third-highest among East’s everyday players. It’s also more than 100 percentage points higher than where she finished her junior season. Christensen’s five doubles and two triples this spring match last year’s numbers. Her 13 RBI are just two short of her output last season.
Pitch selection and not dipping her right shoulder too much during her swing have helped Christensen put up offensive numbers that are on par with her sophomore campaign.
“So many of these kids like the high pitch, but it’s especially bad for her because she tends to dip her back shoulder when she swings, and that leads to a lot of pop-ups,” Galicia said. “We’ve talked about her keeping that chin shoulder-to-shoulder and finishing over the plate.
“For the most part, she’s doing a good job of that, has made the adjustments and become very consistent.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Aryana Booth, girls soccer, Cheyenne East: The junior recorded 12 saves to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week. That included eight stops during a 1-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin.
n Mitchell Birkhofer and Dalton Schaefer, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: Birkhofer, a junior, won shot put and placed fourth in discus at Monday’s Burns Invitational. He heaved the shot 43 feet, 7 inches and tossed the discus 126-1. He also won shot put (136-6) and placed second in shot put (46-10¼) at Friday’s Kendra Roeder Invite in Pine.
Schaefer, a senior, won long jump and pole vault at both meets. He cleared 12 feet in pole vault at both competitions. He had a leap of 20-6¾ to win long jump in Burns.
n Hadyn Fleming and Auggie Lain, boys track and field, Central: Fleming, a junior, won discus (132-1) and placed second in shot put (50-6) during Tuesday’s Laramie County Throw Off.
Lain, a senior, won shot put (50-7) and placed second in discus (125-6) at that meet.
n Gracie Oswald and Trista Stehwien, softball, East: Both players went 4-for-8 at the plate. Stehwien also had a home run and three RBI to help the T-Birds split a doubleheader with Cheyenne Central.
n Izzy Kelly and Izzy Thomas, softball, Central: Kelly was 3-for-6 with a double and a triple during Central’s doubleheader split with East.
Thomas was 4-for-6 with a double, a triple and three RBI. That included a walk-off single during the Indians’ 8-7 win in the nightcap.