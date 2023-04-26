Prep Athlete of the Week Jaylyn Christensen
Cheyenne East senior Jaylyn Christensen went 6-for-7 with two doubles and an RBI, while striking out five batters, allowing just four hits and an earned run during a doubleheader split with Cheyenne Central last week, which earned her Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Confidence in the pitcher’s circle and in the batter’s box has Jaylyn Christensen playing as well as she ever has during her three seasons in a Cheyenne East uniform.

That was on display during the No. 1-ranked Lady Thunderbirds’ doubleheader split with Cheyenne Central last week. Christensen helped East win the conference portion of the twin bill 11-1 by striking out five and allowing just four hits and one earned run during the six-inning complete game performance.


