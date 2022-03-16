CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Cheyenne East had clawed its way to a four-point lead in the Wyoming Class 4A girls basketball championship game when senior Jordan Jones brought the ball up the court flanked by junior Boden Liljedahl to her right.
The pair had barely crossed mid-court when Jones tossed the ball to Liljedahl on the wing. The 5-foot-5 Lady Thunderbirds guard rose to shoot from behind the NBA 3-point arc painted on the court at the Wyoming Center as soon as she caught the ball.
Cody’s Molly Hays ran out to challenge Liljedahl with her right arm in the air. Even with a hand in her face, Liljedahl found nothing but net.
It was the first of three 3-pointers Liljedahl made during a 22-point third quarter that helped East turn a 14-9 halftime lead into a 51-41 victory Saturday night in Casper. Liljedahl finished with a game-high 17 points.
Liljedahl averaged 14.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal across three state tournament games to help East cap an unbeaten season with its second consecutive state championship. Those efforts also earned Liljedahl Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“That first 3 was a big momentum change for our team and for the crowd as well,” Liljedahl said. “They get us hyped, and that 3 got everyone going and let us know we had it, but we just needed to keep pushing.”
Liljedahl added a transition 3 from NBA range on the right side off an assist from Bradie Schlabs that stretched East’s lead to 10.
Cody turned the ball over on its next possession. East settled into is half-court offense after that turnover. Liljedahl ran down the middle of the lane as sophomore Maddie Kaufman passed the ball to junior Elysiana Fonseca at the top of the arc. Liljedahl faked a cut to the left before running to her right.
The Cody player defending her got lost as Kaufman and her defender stood near the top of the key. Liljedahl spotted up all alone behind the NCAA line, caught a pass from Fonseca and buried a 3 that put East up 34-21 and forced Cody to call a timeout.
“For our team – and me in particular – we think it’s going in any time she shoots,” East coach Eric Westling said. “That comes from the work she’s done and the confidence she has in herself and her abilities.
“She gets that belief from tons and tons of hours logged in the gym. It’s not a false sense of confidence or hoping her shot is going in, it’s a confidence from doing the same repetition over and over again.”
Liljedahl’s built the confidence to fire away from places on the court other wouldn’t by practicing her outside shooting with her father. The pair will shoot its way around the arc from close before stepping back on subsequent trips.
“It’s become muscle memory, and I feel comfortable popping it from just about anywhere if I have my feet set,” Liljedahl said.
Liljedahl entered the 4A state tournament tied with Thunder Basin’s Gabby Mendoza as the state’s top 3-point shooter at 45%. Liljedahl’s 3.6 made 3s per game was 1.4 better than the next-best shooter.
She averaged 14.8 points on the season, and should be named All-Class 4A for the second consecutive season.
This was Liljedahl’s third season in the regular varsity rotation. She looked every bit the veteran, and wasn’t afraid to assert herself on the court. Jones described Liljedahl as playing like she had a chip on her shoulder.
“I’ve always felt like I could assert myself, but we always had older girls who took control,” Liljedahl said. “This year, I tried to put myself out there and be a leader on the court. … I’m so competitive that I never want to lose.
“I take people guarding me as a challenge. It’s like, ‘Oh, you think you can guard me. I’m going to show you that you can’t.’ I love it when they’re challenging me because it gives me an opportunity to show them what I can do.”
Westling describes what Liljedahl has shown this season as a natural evolution.
“She’s a junior now, and she’s been in games where kids try to defend her hard and intimidate her,” the coach said. “She’s not going to put up with that. She’s grown up out there. It’s a natural maturation.
“… She is constantly trying to grow her game and be the best player she can be. She’s trying to get better at defense and get better at the little things that we’ve talked about or she sees for herself.
“When you have a competitor like that, she’s going to play with an edge because she wants to be the best and knows she hasn’t mastered everything yet.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Jordan Jones and Maddie Kaufman, girls basketball, East: Jones, a senior wing, averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals to help the Lady Thunderbirds win the Class 4A state title and finish the season 28-0.
Kaufman, a sophomore guard, averaged 11.3 points, four rebounds and one steal in three state tournament games.
n Drew Jackson and Kysar Jolley, boys basketball, East: Jackson, a sophomore guard, averaged 12 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
Jolley, a junior forward, averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in those contests.