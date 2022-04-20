CHEYENNE – Lauren Lucas has needed a few weekends to get back into the groove of hitting against live pitching the past two springs.
The Cheyenne Central senior entered last season having not played competitive softball for a few years. She also didn’t play over this past summer.
The result was a pair of starts offensively that weren’t up to her personal standards. It certainly looks like Lucas has broken out of her slump, and is once again a potent bat for the Lady Indians.
Last week, Lucas went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. Those efforts helped Central beat Cheyenne South, and also earned Lucas Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“It took me a while to get used to seeing live pitching again and having the right mentality in the (batters) box,” Lucas said. “I was thinking too much when I needed to shut my brain off and just hit.”
Lucas is currently batting .457 (16 for 35), which is the third-best average among Indians regulars with at least 30 at-bats. She also has rapped five doubles and driven home eight runs.
Lucas endured a five-game stretch this spring that saw her go 3 for 16 with four strikeouts. Her batting average dipped to .389 during that slump, but has been as low as .385 this season. Lucas has raised her average 72 points over the past three games.
Lucas describes herself as hesitant, worrying more about what she could do with the types and locations of pitches she was being thrown instead of just hitting them.
“I don’t know that she was ever really in a slump because she was still making good contact and having good at-bats,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “Maybe she wasn’t hitting as well as she wanted to, but she was having good at-bats, which is what we’re looking for.”
Lucas earned second team All-East Conference honors last season. She batted .343 (33 for 76) with 12 doubles, two triples and 26 RBI to help the Indians finish as state runners-up during the inaugural season of Wyoming High School Activities Association-sanctioned high school softball.
The season rekindled Lucas’ passion for softball, a sport she grew up playing, but set aside years earlier.
“This environment has been the best environment I’ve played sports in, by far,” Lucas said. “I’ve had a lot of fun with these people, and it’s brought my love for the game back. I realize what an incredible game it is.
“It’s an honor to be able to play it. I don’t want to take for granted that I get to be out here with all these people I love, doing what I love and winning games.”
Lucas describes herself as previously reserved and somewhat unconfident. She has grown out of that.
“I’m a different player than I used to be,” she said. “I’m a lot more confident in myself and a lot more outgoing. I’m really looking to be a leader for the team, and that’s something I didn’t do before.
“Having that confidence and being extroverted has made softball so much better.”
Lucas grew up playing in the middle of the infield, but moved to first base last season. It’s a position her mother played collegiately, and it seemed to come naturally to her. Lucas quickly earned the trust of her teammates and coaches while playing first base, Barker said.
“She has a real calming sense about her, and people know she’s going to be there and catch just about everything,” the coach said. “That’s huge for our team. Not having her there would make our defense tense up more because they don’t know if they can trust the person there.
“They trust Lauren. She has good movement and stretches well. That makes the fielders really comfortable. We’re really going to miss her presence of there next year.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Brogan Allen, Maddie Birt and Ashley Bunch, softball, Central: Allen, a senior, went 4 for 5 with a double and five RBI during the Indians’ 27-2 win over Cheyenne South. She also struck out six hitters and allowed just two hits during five innings in the pitcher’s circle.
Birt, a freshman, went 2 for 3 with two triples and five RBI.
Bunch, a sophomore, was 3 of 4 with a double and three RBI.
n Jaylyn McMahon, Ella Neider and Lillian Vallejo, softball, Cheyenne East: McMahon, a sophomore, was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI during a 20-0 win over Cheyenne South.
Neider, a senior, was 3 of 4 with a double and an RBI.
Vallejo, a sophomore, went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.
n Nolee Parker, girls soccer, Central: The junior forward scored one goal and assisted on two more to help the Indians to a 3-0 win at Cheyenne South.
n Caden Smith, boys soccer, Central: The senior scored two goals during the Indians’ 9-0 win over Cheyenne South.