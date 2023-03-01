CHEYENNE — Liam Fox has never shied away from a challenge on the wrestling mat.
That approach — combined with all of the mat time he has seen as a result — has made him one of Wyoming’s most dominant high school wrestlers over the past two seasons. It also prepared the Cheyenne East sophomore to navigate out of trouble.
Such was the case when he captured his second consecutive Class 4A state championship Saturday night.
Star Valley senior Joseph Naef was able to snag Fox’s left foot, raised it to his waist and got a trip for a takedown that knotted the score midway through the third period. Fox freed himself, but Naef managed to grab Fox’s ankle and put him back in position to be tripped again.
Instead, Fox wrapped his arms around Naef’s right arm and worked a trip of his own that ended in a two-point reversal and a 7-5 victory.
“Having a lot of matches under your belt makes you more comfortable in those situations,” Fox said. “You know what to do and have a feel for everything. You learn to recognize certain situations and pick up what you need to do to turn those situations around.”
Fox was 4-0 at the tournament with three pins to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He understands positioning very well, knows where his opponents are, knows what he can do and when he might be in trouble,” East coach Thad Trujillo said. “He’s got explosiveness. He might be in a bad spot, but he can hip guys over.
“He’s got so many matches under his belt that he’s not afraid of a pressure situation or a big situation like that state final. He thrives in those situations and likes to be right in the middle of important matches.”
Fox has constantly sought out the best competition in the state and region, and has wrestled at some of the toughest tournaments in the nation. Fox fed his affinity for testing himself when he started training at Bear Cave Wrestling Academy in Greeley, Colorado, while he was in elementary school.
Bear Cave — which is coached by former University of Wyoming assistant Ben VomBaur — had grapplers who have trained there capture 23 of the 56 boys state championships Colorado handed out this season. It regularly sends athletes to NCAA Division I and II schools.
“It changed me as a wrestler,” said Fox, who has trained at Bear Cave as many as three times a week since he was 9. “There are some elite wrestlers down there, and if you put them all in a practice room, they’re bound to get better. That’s some of the best experience you can get.
“It gets a little overwhelming at times, and wears on you a bit. But, if you love the sport enough, you never get sick of it. You embrace it.”
Fox’s 50-8 record this season pushed his career mark to 102-14. His eight losses this winter read like a who’s who of Wyoming and Colorado. None of those grapplers finished worse than third at their state tournament. Fox dropped a pair of four-point decisions against Kalob Ybarra of Pomona High in Arvada, Colorado. Ybarra claimed Colorado’s Class 5A state title.
Two of those losses came to Arvada West’s Auston Eudaly at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament in Greeley. Eudaly placed third in the 144-pound bracket at Colorado’s Class 5A state tournament. Fox got a measure of revenge when he beat Eudaly 4-1 in the semifinals of the Top of the Rockies Invitational in Lafayette, Colorado.
Fox’s lone in-state losses this season came to a pair of Class 3A state champs in Rawlins 152-pounder Sage Lonn and Green River 145-pounder Thomas Dalton. The loss to Lonn came in the season’s opening weekend when Fox was flirting with competing in the 152-pound weight class. It was the only time this season Fox got pinned. All of his other losses came by decision.
“I thought that was a good spot for me, but I didn’t really think it through,” said Fox, who claimed Wyoming’s 132-pound crown as a freshman. “I wrestled some tough kids and got to see what that was like, so it was a good learning experience.”
Fox has lofty goals, and knows he must continue pushing himself in order to accomplish them. He plans to do just that as part of East’s contingent at the National High School Coaches Association national tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and as regional and national events through USA Wrestling.
“I want to be the best wrestler I can possibly be, whether that’s high school or after,” he said. “I want to be able to say I gave it my all. I have some things to work on that I haven’t perfected to become an all-around solid wrestler.”
