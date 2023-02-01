CHEYENNE — The thrill of reaching the finals of the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament was evident in Meadow King’s voice Monday afternoon.

Two days removed from the event, the Cheyenne Central junior raved about how organizers at Wyoming’s most prestigious tournament behind only the state tournament treated the girls finalists.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus