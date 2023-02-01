CHEYENNE — The thrill of reaching the finals of the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament was evident in Meadow King’s voice Monday afternoon.
Two days removed from the event, the Cheyenne Central junior raved about how organizers at Wyoming’s most prestigious tournament behind only the state tournament treated the girls finalists.
“We had the same championship walkout, the same matches, the same championship belts,” King said. “They worked super hard for the girls to have the same tournament as the boys, and it was amazing.”
King can add one of Ron Thon’s championship belts to her growing collection of hardware. She went 3-0 with three pins to win the 145-pound championship at the tournament. King claimed the crown by pinning Kemmerer’s Kaylie Julander in 39 seconds.
Those efforts also earned King Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
While this is the first season the Wyoming High School Activities Association has sanctioned girls wrestling as its own stand-alone sport, this is King’s fourth season competing. She started wrestling after she recognized the rush she experienced rooting for her older brother, Wyatt, when he competed.
She started wrestling as an eighth-grader at McCormick Junior High, and enjoyed the sport so much she started training with the northern Colorado-based Bear Cave club. King is now all in on combat sports, and trains in jiu-jitsu as a complement to wrestling.
That experience, combined with King’s weight class has made it somewhat difficult for Central to get her practice partners.
“We don’t have another girl near her weight class, so she has to wrestle with our boys on a consistent basis,” Indians coach Kyle Brightman said. “That can be difficult for her because of the strength difference, but I think it’s also made her stronger mentally. Her hardest matches are often the ones she’s getting during practice.
“They’re not taking it easy on her, and she’s not taking it easy on them. They’re all pushing each other and battling in the room.”
King lauded her teammates — particularly sophomore Aiden Herget — for the way they handle their practice sessions.
“They want my success just as much as I want success for them and myself,” she said. “I’ve been practicing with (Herget) for quite a while, and we have the most brutal practices. That’s why I’m having the success I am. Practices are usually harder than the matches.
“We’re going harder, we’re going longer, and we’re pushing faster than in a match.”
While trying to overcome the inherent strength advantage boys have has helped King when she takes the mat with girls, other physiological differences make practicing with boys a disadvantage.
“Girls are more flexible and stronger in different areas than boys,” King said. “That’s something I have to deal with. You might be able to get a boy to move on a certain move, but not get the girl to move the same way because she’s more flexible.”
King is the state’s top-ranked 145-pounder by WyoWrestling.com, despite sporting a 13-6 record. Most of her losses have come to out-of-state competition. Most of those wrestlers are also more experienced than King is. She has found lessons in those losses.
“We’re working on some things on her feet, like being more aggressive and her shot defense,” Brightman said. “There are also times she forgets whether she’s wrestling or doing jiu-jitsu. There are things you can get by with there that you can’t in wrestling, and vice versa.”
One of the biggest differences between the two is that athletes can succeed from their back in jiu-jitsu, but that’s bad news on a wrestling mat.
Brightman is quick to admit there’s still a lot he must learn when it comes to coaching girls. King has answered the call when Brightman encounters questions he doesn’t have answers for.
“She’s really become a leader when it comes to taking our first-year girls under her arm and showing them the ropes,” the coach said. “She’s been invaluable in that regard. I’ve learned a lot from Meadow.”
King’s tips range from something as mundane as how they wear their hair to as intricate as what to eat before and during tournaments.
“We’ve talked about everything from the awkward talks about what you can and can’t wear at practice to different moves that work better on girls,” she said. “Even though there are differences, our coaches are great about treating us as wrestlers and not girls wrestlers.
“This is a sport for anyone who is willing to work hard at it, and we get the same respect from Brightman and our other coaches as the guys.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett and Isael Beal, boys wrestling, Central: Bartlett, a senior, went 4-1 with two pins to place second in the 220-pound weight class at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton.
Beal, a sophomore, was 5-1 with three pins to capture third at 113.
n Trevor Eldridge, Charlie Green and Liam Fox, boys wrestling, Cheyenne East: Eldridge, a senior, went 3-1 with two points to place second in the 195-pound weight class as the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton.
Green, a junior, went 4-1 with three pins to finish third at 285.
Fox, a sophomore, was 4-1 with two pins and a major decision to capture second at 145.
n Gracin Goff, girls wrestling, East: The junior went 3-1 with two pins to place third in the 190-pound weight class at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton.
n Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs, boys basketball, East: Jackson, a junior, scored a game-high 16 points during the Thunderbirds’ 52-51 win over Cheyenne Central.
Schlabs, a senior, scored 14 points and dished out eight assists in that win. His free throw with 1.3 seconds remaining gave East the lead.
n Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, East: The senior guard scored 19 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Cheyenne Central 63-46.
n Emma Hess, girls indoor track and field, Central: The junior won the 55-meter hurdles (9.84 seconds), long jump (16 feet, 1½ inches) and triple jump (32-6½) at the 307 Indoor Invitational in Laramie. Hess also placed third in pole vault (9-0).
n Richard Prescott, boys indoor track and field, Central: The senior won the 55-meter hurdles (8.03 seconds), long jump (21 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (43-11½) at the 307 Indoor Invitational in Laramie.
n Karson Tempel, girls basketball, Central: The sophomore scored 14 points during the Lady Indians’ 63-46 loss to Cheyenne East.