CHEYENNE – Senior Ariana Galicia shouldered much of the pitching load during Cheyenne East’s inaugural softball season last spring.
With Galicia’s departure, Jaylyn Christensen knew she was most likely going to be asked to step into that role this season. The junior understood that not only did her pitches have to be sharp, so did her mental approach.
“There were times last season that I struggled with preparing myself mentally, and I would get so nervous,” Christensen said. “I’d also get really down on myself. I’ve had to remind myself that my coaches believe in me, so I should believe in myself.
“I’ve also tried to treat every practice like a game scenario. That’s helped a lot, too.”
Christensen helped the Lady Thunderbirds go 2-1 at the season-opening Cheyenne Invitational. She struck out 17 hitters across nine innings while allowing just four hits. That included 11 strikeouts and just one walk during a five-inning complete game victory over reigning state champion Campbell County.
Not only did her efforts help East beat the Camels 2-1, they earned her Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Becoming more mentally tough was a point of emphasis for Christensen during her summer with the Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 team, which is led by East coach Adam Galicia.
“She’s always had the skills, but the mental part of being the pitcher everyone is counting on to get the big-game outs is hard,” Galicia said. “It’s a lot of responsibility knowing you’re the man, so to speak.
“She used to have very youthful conversations where she was putting herself down and almost embarrassed about herself sometimes. I told her I needed her to be positive because everyone was out on the field for a reason.”
Galicia emphasized to Christensen that she needed to take the game one pitch at a time. She couldn’t let a few bad pitches snowball into a bad inning, or a bad inning turn into a bad game.
Two of the three hits Christensen surrendered against a Campbell County team that largely returns the same roster that won the state title came during the fourth inning. The Camels followed a two-out triple with a single through the infield to plate their lone run of the game.
Christensen bounced back from that with a four-pitch strikeout.
“That’s the most complete game (Christensen) has pitched since she’s been with me,” Galicia said. “It was a big growth game for her, and a big growth game for the team.
“We’re going to struggle a bit because we have so many young girls. I told the team we were going to go out there against Campbell County and play our butts off. I didn’t care what the final score was, I just wanted them to have to play their best to beat us.”
Christensen was an all-conference selection as a sophomore. She batted .443 (27-for-61) with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 RBI.
The 45 innings she saw in the pitcher’s circle were second-most on East’s roster behind Ariana Galicia’s 60-2/3. Christensen posted a 5-3 record with 44 strikeouts and a 5.76 earned-run average.
Christensen’s improvement hasn’t been entirely mental. She also has improved two of her best breaking balls, not just in movement, but also location.
“Before, I was either throwing them up (in the strike zone) or too far outside,” she said. “I wasn’t consistently hitting my spots. I had to adjust where I was releasing the ball.
“I was either too late or too early, so I focused on getting my release point down and spinning the ball. It took rep after rep after rep, but I feel good about it now.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Ashley Bunch and Taylor Gebhart, softball, Cheyenne Central: Bunch, a sophomore, went 5-for-7 with two RBI to help the Lady Indians go 2-1 at the Cheyenne Invite.
Gebhart, a senior, was 3-of-7 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI. She also struck out seven hitters across three innings in the pitcher’s circle.
n Tristan Knueppel, boys track, Central: The senior won the 1,600-meter run and placed second in the 3,200 at the Murray Kula Invitational on Saturday in Windsor, Colorado.
n Hunter Sallee, boys soccer, East: The freshman had two goals and an assist to help the Thunderbirds split with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.
n Trista Stehwien, softball, East: The junior went 5-for-9 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI during the Cheyenne Invite.