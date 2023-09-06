CHEYENNE — Ryan Mohren didn’t really like playing tackle football until late in his seventh grade season.
The Pine Bluffs junior stuck with the sport because it was a way to be around his friends every night after school, and to make sure he wasn’t forgotten about when plans were made.
“I was really small, and it was hard for me to play football,” Mohren said. “Everyone was bigger than me, and I got tossed around a lot. It was kind of a social thing for me.
“My friends kept me coming back. They encouraged me to not stop and keep going.”
Mohren learned to embrace the physicality and contact of football as an eighth-grader, instead of dreading it. He eventually had a growth spurt and stands roughly six inches taller and tips the scale 60 pounds heavier than he was in middle school.
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Mohren had an outsized impact during the top-ranked Hornets’ 36-12 season-opening victory over Shoshoni on Thursday afternoon, rushing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. That helped Pine Bluffs pull away in a rematch of the 2022 Class 1A nine-man state championship game.
It also earned Mohren Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Mohren was quick to credit his offensive line for his success. However, a defense tweak was just as important to his success, Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. Shoshoni changed the number of players it put on the defensive line, which helped Mohren get outside and break long runs, the coach said.
“They typically play a four front against us, but they played a three front and left the edge wide open,” Gray said. “We ran a lot of outside zone, and that’s (Mohren’s) play. He’s quick, and he can cut.”
Gray’s high school coaching staff doesn’t do much with the Pine Bluffs junior high squad, but the coaches talk regularly. Gray had heard Mohren was undersized and often overmatched. He also heard Mohren had a strong work ethic. That work ethic was one of the first things that stood out to Gray and his assistants.
“If you work hard and are a technique guru at everything, we see it,” Gray said. “We know freshmen are always going to grow and mature. If you can get the technique down before that, we’ll find a spot for you.”
The attention to detail and work ethic Mohren learned when he was doing his best to keep up with his peers should ensure his production against Shoshoni isn’t a one-off.
“The kids who grow and mature later learn how hard they have to work before their peers do,” Gray said. “He’s always been a guy who is going to work hard and compete. Classroom-wise, he’s sharp, and he picks things up much faster than everyone else. That’s good for him because it’s mean he’s getting the first rep in everything.”
Mohren feels confident in saying his play on offense has caught up with his efforts on defense, but he isn’t complacent.
“I can’t take a break. I have to keep going,” he said. “I have to make sure I leave room to grow and keep going. I’ve always been the small guys getting tossed around, and I still think of myself that way.
“I always feel like I have to work hard and impress my coaches to keep my spot locked down.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Bridger Brokaw, boys cross-country, Cheyenne Central: The senior won the Wyoming Invitational title in 16 minutes, 15.5 seconds. The Indians also claimed the team title.
n Aleah Brooks, Charli Cameron and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, Cheyenne East: Brooks, a junior, had 34 kills and 25 digs to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 5-3 at the Border Wars in Evanston.
Cameron, a sophomore, dished out 60 assists to go with 18 kills and nine digs.
Schlabs, a senior, had 87 assists, 30 kills and 16 digs.
n Mason Counter and Miles Porwoll, football, Central: Counter, a senior, rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns during a 38-6 victory at Kelly Walsh.
Porwoll, also a senior, rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 7 passes for 72 yards.
n Cam Hayes, David Hondel, Drew Jackson and Renton Jensen, football, East: Hayes, a senior, completed 18 of 25 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns during the Thunderbirds’ 45-7 victory over Natrona County.
Hondel, a senior, had six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had 76 punt return yards and a touchdown. He also posted two tackles (one solo and one for loss).
Jackson, a senior, rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He also caught four passes for 36 yards, returned an interception for a touchdown and posted two tackles (one solo).
Jensen, also a senior, caught four passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
n Andrew Lock, boys tennis, Cheyenne South: The senior No. 1 singles player went 3-0 with three straight-sets victories.
n Brooklynn Sullivan, volleyball, Central: The senior had 35 kills and 25 digs across six matches at the Gillette Invitational.
