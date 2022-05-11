CHEYENNE – Reed Thompson doesn’t feel the same pressure to excel in track and field that he feels on the football field and basketball court.
Make no mistake, the Pine Bluffs senior wants to post the best results he can and help his team finish as high in the standings as possible. However, the fact track isn’t one of his best sports helps him take a free and easy approach that yields results.
Thompson won both long and triple jump at Saturday’s Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference Championships in Pine Bluffs. He leapt 41 feet, 6½ inches in triple jump and 20-3 in long jump. Thompson also cleared 5 feet, 6 inches to take second in high jump, and helped the Hornets’ 4x100-meter relay team finish second.
Those results earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I put a lot more pressure on myself during football and basketball seasons because I feel like I have a lot bigger job to do in those two sports,” Thompson said. “I use track to stay in shape for football and basketball. It gives me an opportunity to compete with myself and others and stay in shape throughout the year.”
Thompson’s triple jump mark is his personal best in that event. His long jump distance is his best of the season and matches his personal record. His high jump height matched his season-best, but is five inches off his personal best.
“His long and triple have slowly gotten better and better from week to week,” Pine Bluffs track coach Dustin Lee said. “Before the season, I would have said triple jump was his thing and the event he was most successful at, but long jump has crept up there.
“It’s been really fun to watch him surprise himself and us by going a little bit farther every week.”
Thompson credits coaching from Brian Anderson for helping him beat his previous best triple jump mark by 8¼ inches Saturday.
“He told me that I was landing straight-legged on my second and third phases instead of having my knee bent,” Thompson said. “He thought I could get to 43 (feet) if I started landing with a bend. I had one jump that felt really big, but I scratched because I was about a half-inch over the board.
“I was happy with how I jumped, because that’s going to give me a good seed going into regionals.”
Thompson had been struggling to get in the 20-foot range in long jump, but posted a season-best 20 feet, 1 inch at the T-Town Qualifier on April 29 in Torrington. Saturday’s SEWAC meet was his first since that mark, and he was again able to improve upon it.
“His take-off point has gotten better,” Lee said. “He’s learned to get a little bit more vertical in that jump. It’s a horizontal jump, but physics tells us we have to get up in the air first to get out there a little ways.
“His take-off has gotten better. He’s not very quick, but he’s fast when you give him a chance to build a head of steam. And then he has pop at the end.”
Thompson only started high jumping last season. He thought he might be good at the event because he had started dunking during basketball games.
He won the first meet he entered, and set his personal-best mark of 5-11 the following week.
“It’s difficult sometimes to go from horizontal jumping to going vertical,” Thompson said. “The first couple times in high jump are difficult because it takes a while for my body to adjust and start getting in the air.”
Thompson placed fourth in long jump and fifth in triple at last spring’s Class 2A state meet. He’s excited about getting back to Casper and competing in his three individual events. Long and high jump are both on Friday, while triple jump is Saturday.
“That will give my legs time to rest and adjust,” Thompson said.
Lee is convinced Thompson can reach new heights.
“He needs to have the confidence he can do it,” Lee said. “I think he’s getting there. I think he does all of his sports because he really enjoys them, but I think he likes track because he can take a somewhat laidback approach to it and just compete with himself.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie and Sydney Morrell, girls track and field, Cheyenne Central: Baillie, a junior, won both the 100-meter hurdles (15.63 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 1 inch) at the Wiseman Invitational in Torrington.
Morrell, also a junior, won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 0.17 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (5:18.21).
n Marik Cummings, boys track, Cheyenne East: The junior won the 100- (10.83 seconds) and 200-meter (22.42) at the Wiseman Invite in Torrington.
n Alexis DePaulitte, girls track, Pine Bluffs: The senior won the 800- (2 minutes, 49.69 seconds) and 1,600-meter runs (6:15.36) at the Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference Championships.
n Taylor Gebhart, softball, Central: The senior struck out 13 hitters in a seven-inning complete game victory over Wheatland.
n Kiara Kershaw, girls soccer, East: The senior goalkeeper stopped eight shots while allowing just one goal to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Cheyenne South and Laramie.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The sophomore won the 100- (12.32 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (25.56) at the Wiseman Invite in Torrington. She also helped the Lady T-Birds win the 4x100-meter relay.
n Richard Prescott, boys track and field, Central: The junior won the 110- (15.56 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (41.54), as well as triple jump (41 feet, 4½ inches) and long jump (21-2½) at the Wiseman Invite.
n Carson Rabou, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: The senior won pole vault (11 feet) and the 110-meter hurdles (16.96 seconds), and took second in the 300 hurdles (42.36) at the Southeastern Wyoming Athletic Conference meet.
n Trista Stehwien, softball, East: The junior went 10 for 10 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI to help the Lady T-Birds go 1-1 on the week.