CHEYENNE — First-year Cheyenne Central boys soccer coach Dirk Dijkstal wanted to structure the formation to fit his players’ strengths to create more offense.
Through two matches, it’s safe to say Dijkstal has done just that.
Junior Logan Custis netted four goals and an assist in a season-opening win over Scottsbluff, Nebraska. His goal total matched Central’s single-game record. One day later, junior Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont broke the record by scoring five goals during a 10-0 win at Gering, Nebraska.
Cone-LeBeaumont finished the weekend with six goals and an assist. Custis posted five goals and two assists. Those efforts earned the tandem co-Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“They have speed that is pretty unmatched, but they’ve also worked hard in the off-season and played a lot of soccer together,” Dijkstal said. “We do a two-mile run and 40-yard dash times at the start of each season, and we saw the speed we have on paper and thought it made more sense to change the formation and put those two guys up top.
“Changing our formation to have two guys up top, has supported their ability to find space and find one another. That’s resulted in a ton of shots on goal through two matches.”
Custis and Cone-LeBeaumont connected for the Indians’ first goal this season. Custis carried the ball into the penalty area early in their match with Scottsbluff, drew the goalkeeper off his line and fed the ball over to Cone-LeBeaumont, who easily finished the chance.
“We play well off each other and have pretty good chemistry because we’ve been playing together for such a long time,” Cone-LeBeaumont said.
Custis tallied his fourth goal against Scottsbluff with 23 minutes to play. Dijkstal tried to put him in positions to score for a fifth time and reset Central’s single-game mark. Custis had a couple quality looks, but wasn’t able to find the back of the net again.
Against Gering, Dijkstal let Cone-LeBeaumont etch his name in the record books organically. Cone-LeBeaumont notched his first goal on a penalty kick, and then added two more early in the second half. He added another in the 66th minute before setting the record in the 73rd. That goal gave the Indians a 10-0 lead and stopped the match prematurely due to Nebraska’s 10-goal mercy rule.
“I didn’t even know I was close to setting a record,” Cone-LeBeaumont said. “Once I had four, I thought I’d might as well go for five. Nobody was feeding me the ball and trying to get me the record, it just kind of happened.”
There was no talk of the record on Central’s sideline. The Indians got to learn about the record-setting performance together.
“It happened so quickly everyone was really surprised,” Dijkstal said.
The formation change isn’t only going to benefit two players, Custis said.
“We have a lot of guys who can play off of each other and work together,” he said. “We had just one striker before. Having two forwards and the new formation for our midfielders is going to get a lot of people involved in the attack.
“Instead of just one or two guys going up against four defenders, we’re going to have a lot more guys pushing up and creating opportunities. So far, it’s creating more opportunities, which is leading to more goals.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Jordan Griess and Haley Pearson, girls soccer, Cheyenne East: The juniors both scored three goals and dished out two assists to help the Thunderbirds go 2-0 on the week.
n Sydney Morrell, girls track, Cheyenne Central: The senior won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Murray Kula Invitational in Windsor, Colorado. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 20.87 seconds, and the 1,600 in 5:11.50.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The junior won the 100-meter dash and long jump at the Murray Kula Invitational in Windsor, Colorado. She finished the 100 in 12.57 seconds and had a top mark of 17 feet, 8 inches in long jump.
n Hunter Sallee, boys soccer, East: The sophomore scored three goals to help the T-Birds start the season 2-0.
n Sammy Shumway, boys soccer, Central: The junior scored three goals and dished out one assist.