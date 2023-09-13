CHEYENNE — Cam Hayes’ mastery of Cheyenne East’s offense was on full display Friday night.
The senior quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns during the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds’ 52-7 dismantling of third-ranked Thunder Basin. If that wasn’t enough, Hayes also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Those efforts also earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He’s seeing the field and understanding the play call and what needs to come from that play,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He’s reading coverages, checking the right run play when he’s given that option. He’s understanding what we’re doing at such a high level.”
Hayes currently leads Class 4A in passing at 251 yards per game. He is completing 74.3% of his throws, which is tops in the state by nearly seven percentage points. Among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 58 passes, Hayes is better by 13.3 percentage points.
His 10 touchdown passes are tops in 4A. Hayes also hasn’t thrown an interception.
This is Hayes’ second season as a starter. As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder completed 216 of 309 passes (70%) for 2,867 yards and 40 touchdowns to help East finish as state runners-up. Hayes led the state in yardage, completion percentage and touchdowns. He also rushed for 621 yards and seven more scores.
Hayes was so good as a junior, it would have been unreasonable to expect him to come close to matching those numbers, especially considering all five of his starting offensive linemen and three of his top four receivers graduated.
Instead, Hayes is on pace to eclipse those totals.
“I feel a lot more comfortable this year,” he said. “I see things better. Watching film, I can pick things out and translate that into practice with coach (Kirk) Nelson and the guys. In the moment, I see coverages and blitzes better. I can switch a play or tag someone for something quick.
“It’s little things like that that I’ve gotten better at.”
Hayes said he was confident in East’s new-look receiving corps coming into this season. He knew what they were capable of after playing with them at the sub-varsity level, and was sure the work they put in during the offseason would translate to big things on varsity.
East’s receivers have proven him correct through the first three games. Six players have caught at least four passes. Three of them have caught at least 11, and senior Renton Jensen is on the verge of double-digit catches (nine). Four players have at least 108 receiving yards, and senior Brendan Bohlmann also has 73.
T-Birds quarterbacks turning in absurd statistics has become commonplace. The expectations for production and running the offense are off the charts, even in East’s locker room.
“We ask so much of our quarterbacks, and he’s taken that as an opportunity to get better at the little things,” Goff said. “He is exuding confidence right now. No matter what the play is, as soon as it’s called, he knows what he’s going to do, and goes out and executes it.”
As much as Hayes wanted to improve his play physically, he also wanted to improve his intangible qualities, such as leadership. He feels like the quarterback must be a leader for his team, and that he leaned too much on last season’s senior class to lead.
“I feel a lot more confident leading these guys, but I still try to lead by example,” Hayes said. “I struggled and would make a mistake last year and lose my mind. This year, I’m doing a better job of keeping my composure.
“I have to be calm to lead them. I can’t get too down on myself; I have to get over it and get to the next play. I’m getting better at that, but I’m still working on it. Hopefully, the guys around me see that and it transfers to them.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Cheyenne Central tennis: Both teams picked up 5-0 sweeps of Green River, Rawlins, Rock Springs and Torrington.
n Mason Counter, football, Central: The senior running back gained 205 yards during the Indians’ 14-13 loss at Natrona County.
n Madison Foley and Brooke Hansen, volleyball, Burns: Foley had 62 digs across five matches at the Big Horn Invitational.
Hansen posted 28 kills, 25 digs and 20 assists.
n Drew Jackson, football, East: The senior running back caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns during the Thunderbirds’ 52-7 win over Thunder Basin. He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
n Hannah Janes and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, East: Janes, a sophomore, had 27 kills during wins over Green River and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Schlabs, a senior, dished out 58 assists to go with 10 kills and seven digs.
n Emily Meares, girls swimming, Central: The senior won four events across two meets.
n Jesus Solis, football, Pine Bluffs: The junior rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns during the Hornets’ 76-0 win over Guernsey-Sunrise.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters