CHEYENNE — Cam Hayes’ mastery of Cheyenne East’s offense was on full display Friday night.

The senior quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns during the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds’ 52-7 dismantling of third-ranked Thunder Basin. If that wasn’t enough, Hayes also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on six carries.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

