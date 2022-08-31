Izzy DeLay

Cheyenne Central junior swimmer Izzy DeLay won the individual title at the Gillette Pentathlon on Saturday. She was first in two events and tied for first in another to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Izzy DeLay’s goal sheet for this season didn’t survive the first weekend of the girls swimming and diving season.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

