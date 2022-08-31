WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Izzy DeLay’s goal sheet for this season didn’t survive the first weekend of the girls swimming and diving season.
The Cheyenne Central junior blew her goals out of the water en route to winning the individual title at the Gillette Pentathlon on Saturday. She finished with a combined time of 4 minutes, 36.95 seconds, which was nearly three seconds faster than Green River freshman Tavia Arnell.
DeLay’s efforts helped the Indians win the team title at the meet, and also earned her Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“My standards are going to have to be set higher than I thought,” DeLay said. “I didn’t sell myself short, but I had an idea of what range I wanted to be. Now I know where I’m at.
“I definitely surprised myself a little. I thought I would be closer to everyone else. I still have bigger goals and achievements I want to get.”
The pentathlon consisted of 100-yard races in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, and a 50-yard freestyle. DeLay had the fastest times in the 100 freestyle (55.16 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1 minutes, 7.98 seconds). She matched Kelly Walsh sophomore Chayse Schierkolk for the fastest 50 free time (25.30).
DeLay’s times in the 100 backstroke (1:04.44) and 100 fly (1:04.07) were both fourth.
Central coach Josh Bott said he gives meet organizers his athletes’ times from the previous year’s season-opening pentathlon for seeding purposes. DeLay was nearly nine seconds faster this past weekend than she was at last fall’s Laramie Pentathlon. She also won the 100 breaststroke at that meet. Her time in that event Saturday was nearly three seconds faster than 2021.
In fact, DeLay’s time in the 100 breaststroke was a hair more than a second faster than the time she recorded during last year’s state finals when she was tapered and rested.
“She was already a great all-around swimmer,” Bott said. “But I don’t think she has a weak link anymore. She’s right up there with all those girls in all those events because she’s worked really hard at all her strokes.
“She works year-round, does a lot in the weight room and has gone to big meets to get experience.”
Delay is a two-time state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke. She also placed second in the 200 individual medley last season and third in the 200 IM as a freshman.
DeLay prides herself on being strong in all events, which is why she spent so much time honing the backstroke during the off-season.
“That was my weakest stroke,” DeLay said. “I knew I needed to push myself harder than I was and focus on the little things I needed to work on. The biggest issue was tempo, and that showed in my races.
“I had a slow tempo, and I was grabbing water more than I was moving. I sped up the tempo and did a better job of getting through the water. I’m doing a better job of staying consistent with my power and matching my kick.”
DeLay was named the top swimmer in the 15- to 16-year-old women’s division at the Wyoming summer state club meet. There, she won the 100 breaststroke, 400 IM and 200 breaststroke. She finished second in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and third in the 100 free and 50 free. DeLay also captured fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Her efforts at summer state earned her a spot at Western Zones. DeLay also competed in USA Swimming Four Corners sectional meet in Austin, Texas. She said she enjoys those meets because it gives her the opportunity to test herself against higher level competition.
“It shows what I can do against more than people in my state,” she said. “It keeps me motivated.”
Motivation is rarely, if ever, a problem for DeLay, Bott said. That’s why he is so confident she can reach most goals she sets this season.
“We’re going to train hard, put our nose to the grindstone and make sure she’s getting challenged every night,” he said. “It’s good that we’re getting so many other strong swimmers on the team because they’re providing good competition for her in practice.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Mike Ellison and Owen Black, boys tennis, Cheyenne Central: The Indians’ No. 1 doubles team went 2-0 on the week with wins over Laramie and Cheyenne East.
n Gracin Goff, Elysiana Fonseca, Boden Liljedahl, Janie Merritt and Bradie Schlabs, volleyball, Cheyenne East: Goff, a junior, dished out 47 assists to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-4 at the Cheyenne Invitational.
Fonseca posted 30 kills and 18 blocks. Liljedahl added 56 digs. Merritt notched 42 digs and 21 kills. Schlabs dished out 69 assists to go with 31 digs.
n Cam Hayes and Drew Jackson, football, East: Hayes, a junior, completed 13 of 19 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns during the Thunderbirds’ 47-28 win over Campbell County.
Jackson, a junior, rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10, and caught five passes for 109 yards. He also posted five solo tackles and snared an interception.
n Sydney Morrell, girls cross-country, Central: The senior won the Horizon Invitational title with a time of 18 minutes, 22.69 seconds to help the Lady Indians win the team title.
n Damien Pino and Matthew Rivera, football, Cheyenne South: Pino posted 13 tackles (11 solo) during the Bison’s 42-0 loss at Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.
Rivera added 13 tackles (12 solo) and an interception.
n Sydni Sawyer, girls swimming, East: The junior won two events at Friday’s Rawlins Invitational and placed second in the Rawlins Pentathlon on Saturday.
n Ashli Smedley and Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf, girls tennis, Central: Smedley, the No. 1 singles player, was 2-0. That included a three-set victory against Laramie.
Mathis-Breitkopf also went 2-0. Both of her wins were 6-0, 6-0 triumphs.
n Sylvia Thomas, volleyball, Central: Thomas dished out 62 assists to help the Lady Indians go 1-4 at the Cheyenne Invitational.
