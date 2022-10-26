Sydney Morrell

Prep Athlete of the Week Sydney Morrell poses for a portrait along the Greenway in Cheyenne on Tuesday. The Cheyenne Central senior cross-country runner won the Class 4A individual title on Saturday with a time of 18 minutes and 29.79 seconds. Morrell continues to train and looks forward to a post-conference meet in Alabama. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Sydney Morrell noticed her pre-race jitters weren’t as bad as she was accustomed to as she toed the starting line for the season-opening Horizon Invitational.

The Cheyenne Central senior was still nervous, but she also felt an overwhelming sense of confidence as she waited for the starter’s pistol to fire. Morrell no longer felt like a middle-distance runner masquerading as a cross-country athlete.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus