CHEYENNE – Sydney Morrell noticed her pre-race jitters weren’t as bad as she was accustomed to as she toed the starting line for the season-opening Horizon Invitational.
The Cheyenne Central senior was still nervous, but she also felt an overwhelming sense of confidence as she waited for the starter’s pistol to fire. Morrell no longer felt like a middle-distance runner masquerading as a cross-country athlete.
That feeling of calm remained throughout the season and helped Morrell beat her previous career best six times this season. The last of those came at the Class 4A state meet Saturday in Ethete.
Morrell ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 29.79 seconds, which set a new course record and was nearly 11 seconds faster than the runner-up. Morrell was the first of four Central girls to finish in the top 10 en route to a repeat team championship.
Those efforts earned Morrell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“My mindset has always been that I was more of a mid-distance runner than a cross-country runner,” Morrell said. “I would start every year thinking I could be in the running, but I’d talk myself out of it as the season went on.
“This year, I felt good about the work I was putting in and thought I was a good runner. There was no reason I couldn’t win it.”
Morrell placed fourth at the state meet in both her sophomore and junior campaigns. She finished 15th as a freshman.
Indians coach Sean Wilde agrees that confidence played a key role in Morrell’s season. The responsibility for being a senior and the best runner on her team may have contributed to that confidence, he said.
“She just had to be the top dog on the team without anyone older than her that she could defer to,” he said. “She couldn’t think, ‘If I have a bad day, this person can make up for it.’ She had to do it.”
Morrell won six races this fall. She also had one third-place finish and one fourth-place effort to her name. Morrell’s personal best time of 17:42.20 came during a 13th-place finish in the elite Sweepstakes Division of the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton, Colorado.
“There wasn’t a meet where I was super disappointed with my performance,” Morrell said. “… There are a lot of people who don’t have their best times their senior years. They might have them their sophomore or junior years, but I’ve had a progression all four years.”
Morrell found herself fading during a couple races during her junior season. The soreness and fatigue she felt after those meets wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, leading those around her to think the issue was nutritional. Morrell started testing her glucose levels before and after every meal.
“I started focusing on foods that would help keep my blood sugar up,” Morrell said. “That became a huge focus for me, and we nailed it. I drink orange juice before every race now because it’s quick sugar.
“It’s become part of my pre-race routine. I also found things I could eat during the day that benefited me for the race.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, football, Central: The senior rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and completed 9 of 11 passes for 76 yards and two scores during the Indians’ 45-7 win over visiting Rock Springs. He also returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
n Central girls cross-country: In addition to Morrell’s individual championship, the Lady Indians had three other runners place in the top 10. That helped them edge Natrona County for the team title 40-46. Senior Averie Perriton placed fourth (19 minutes, 28.10 seconds), junior Emma Hofmeister was ninth (19:54.46) and sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner took 10th (20:03.29). Senior Lauren Clark rounded out Central’s scoring runners by finishing 16th (20:34.97).
n Izzy DeLay, girls swimming, Central: The junior won conference championships in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.05 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.79).
n Kolbe Dierks, Drew Jackson and Angelo Lahnert, football, East: Dierks, a junior, had seven tackles (two solo and two for loss) during East’s 49-7 victory over visiting Kelly Walsh.
Jackson, also a junior, caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 29 yards and two scores.
Lahnert, a senior, posted 6.5 tackles (1.5 tackles for loss) and a pass breakup.
n Tehya Gallegos and Emma Norris, volleyball, Burns: Gallegos dished out 54 assists to help the Lady Broncs sweep both Pine Bluffs and Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Norris tallied 27 digs and 22 kills across those two matches.
n Boden Liljedahl, volleyball, East: The senior libero notched 25 digs to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.
n Sydni Sawyer, girls swimming, East: The junior won conference titles in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. She finished the 200 in 2 minutes, 1.78 seconds and the 500 in 5:30.01.