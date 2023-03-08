CHEYENNE — Taliah Morris has two Class 4A outdoor long jump state championships to her name.
The indoor state title had eluded the Cheyenne East junior until Friday.
Morris posted a mark of 19 feet, 2 inches to claim the crown. That leap beat the previous state record, set by Jerayah Davis in 2013, by 5½ inches.
Morris also won the 55-meter dash in 7.19 seconds and the 200 in 25.55 seconds. She broke her own East record in the 55. Morris claimed the 200 school record from Logan Yurek (2013).
To top of her weekend, Morris placed third in triple jump (35 feet, 3½ inches). Those efforts accounted for 38 of the Lady Thunderbirds’ fourth-place total of 70 team points. They also earned Morris Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I’ve scratched my best jumps every other year,” Morris said. “I was also second in the 55 last year, and I haven’t been able to run the indoor 200 since my freshman year.
“Being able to perform at my highest level — and the level I expect myself to perform at — was the greatest feeling.”
Morris hadn’t been able to run the 200 because the corners put too much stress on her surgically repaired right ankle. She originally injured the joint triple jumping as a freshman. Morris stopped competing in triple jump, but the pain caused by a piece of bone chipping off from the ankle became unbearable. She had surgery late in the fall of 2021 and missed all but a handful of indoor meets as a sophomore.
Morris thought she was done with triple jump, but she returned to the event when she realized she could add more points to the team total.
“I’m only doing half an approach, which means it’s not as hard on my body because I’m not using as much speed,” Morris said. “I jumped 35-9 my first meet, which is pretty decent. I might move to a full approach by the end of the outdoor season, if I’m feeling up to it.
“My ankle feels super good right now. My surgery, healing and rehab all went really well. I feel better than ever, which let me hit the gym really hard over the summer and develop some muscle back.”
Morris has heard about Davis’ accomplishments over the past few years. The former Kelly Walsh standout started her college career at Southern Cal before transferring to Wyoming. Davis rewrote the Cowgirls’ record books as a sprinter and jumper. She placed 23rd at the NCAA outdoor championships her senior year, earning honorable mention All-American honors.
“She’s someone I really look up to,” Morris said. “I saw her name on all the records, so I knew she was a phenomenal athlete who went really far. We’ve talked a couple times since I got into high school, and (she’s) given me some tips and wished me luck.
“It’s been really cool talking to her about her experiences, and what made her faster and what made her better.”
Morris’ success this past weekend has her even more excited to start the outdoor season March 18 in Windsor, Colorado.
“I scratched a huge jump at state that I think would have been close to 20 feet,” she said. “It feels good to know I have that in me. I’ve gotten so much better this season, and I know I can continue to get better each day during the outdoor season.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: The senior guard averaged 15.3 points to help the Lady Indians go 1-2 at the Class 4A East Regional in Casper.
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a senior guard, averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals per game to help the Hornets repeat as Class 2A state champions.
Lerwick, a senior forward, averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists.
n Dom Kaszas, boys indoor track, Cheyenne East: The senior won the 55- and 200-meter dashes at the Class 4A state meet in Gillette. He finished the 55 in 6.57 seconds and the 200 in 22.79. Kaszas also joined Ethan Brinkman, Marik Cummings and Jude Guevera on the state championship 4x200 relay (1 minute, 34.46 seconds).
n Daljit Kaur, girls basketball, Burns: The senior forward helped the Lady Broncs capture their first state championship by averaging 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and five blocks per game.
n Nathan Mirich, boys basketball, East: The junior averaged 15.7 points to help the Thunderbirds go 2-1 and place second at the Class 4A East Regional in Casper.
n Sydney Morrell and Averie Perriton, girls indoor track and field, Central: Morrell, a senior, won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Wyoming Class 4A state meet in Gillette. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 15.86 seconds and the 1,600 in 5:10.03. Morrell also joined Kylie Vercelli, Joslyn Siedenburg and Kalyanna Flores on the winning 1,600 sprint medley relay team. That group set a state record of 4:14.11. Morrell also placed third in the 400-meter dash (59.63 seconds).
Perriton, also a senior, won the 3,200 (11:56.01), took second in the 1,600 (5:29.27), third in the 800 (2:16.37) and tied for fourth in high jump (4-10).