CHEYENNE – A missed penalty kick from the week before was in Tayler Miller’s mind as she stepped to the spot to shoot against Cheyenne Central on Thursday.
The missed kick wasn’t haunting Miller. Instead, the Cheyenne East senior thought of it as a lesson.
“I second-guessed myself (on the missed PK),” Miller said. “I went up there wanting to go one way and changed my mind at the last second, turned my hips too much, and the shot went right past the post.
“I went up there against Central confident, knew where I wanted to go with the ball, and did it.”
The midfielder’s 22nd-minute penalty kick helped East punch its ticket to this week’s Class 4A state tournament with a 1-0 victory over Central. She also added an overtime goal in a 1-0 win over Laramie that earned the Lady Thunderbirds the East Conference’s No. 3 seed at state. It’s the highest East has been seeded at state since 2017.
Those goals also earned Miller Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
East coach Rebecca Valdez isn’t the least bit surprised Miller – a two-time team captain – found a lesson in sending a penalty kick wide of the frame during East’s win over Laramie in the regular-season finale.
“She is one of those players who is harder on herself than anyone else,” said Valdez, who is in her fourth season coaching her alma mater. “We practiced PKs last week because they’re a reality of postseason play. (Miller) really focused on making sure she picked her spot, took her deep breaths and went with confidence.”
Miller wasn’t always a confident player. She grew up playing basketball, volleyball and soccer, but wasn’t convinced she was particularly good at the latter until she was nearly in junior high.
“It didn’t come naturally to me, Miller said. “I had to put in the work to get where I am today. I didn’t realize I was any good at it until I was 11 or 12.
“That’s when I realized how far this sport could take me, that my mom knew what she was talking about when she coached me, and that she could help push me to be even better. I’m glad my mom pushed me to be even better.”
Miller realized no other coach was going to push her the way her mother had. She was going to have to find internal motivation if she was going to continue to make the strides she had as a player.
“When I started pushing myself more than even my coaches were, that’s when I realized how much I really loved soccer,” Miller said.
That passion led Miller to stop playing basketball and volleyball to focus on soccer. That passion is also leading her to continue her soccer career at Laramie County Community College.
“I’ve always thought about playing college soccer, but I have never really put myself out there (to college coaches),” said Miller, who carries a weighted grade-point average above 4.0. “I realized this year I wasn’t ready to be done playing soccer, so I put myself out there, and LCCC picked me up.”
Miller said her mother, Jayme Peete, encouraged her to find any sport she was truly passionate about because Peete believes there are invaluable life lessons to be learned through sports.
Peete would know. Her maiden name – Jayme Gordy – is still all over East’s record books from a prolific career that saw her score 78 goals between 1994-97, and earn state player of the year honors in 1995 and ’96 before going on to a standout career at Utah State.
Some players find being compared to a parent overwhelming. Miller has embraced the comparisons.
“I take a lot of pride in knowing my mom was great and phenomenal when she was a player,” Miller said. “She’s my role model, and I strive to be as good as she was. I’ve been lucky, because most people treat me like I’m my own person and a good player.
“Her friends often talk about how we play so much alike. I take that as a compliment because my mom was really good.”
Valdez was Peete’s teammate for three seasons in high school. She also played at East and then Northern State University with Miller’s aunt, Kristie Gordy. Both Jayme and Kristie are in their respective colleges’ athletics halls of fame.
Valdez sees a lot of both women in Miller.
“She has so much tenacity and toughness,” Valdez said. “They’re all tough as nails, and the type of players who can take over a game and are OK with going through, around or at people if they’re standing in the way of the goal.
“But Tayler plays a different position than them. Her mom was a forward, her aunt was a defender, and Tayler plays in the middle. She sees the field, and is very good at finding and making passes. They’re different players because of the positions they play, but they have similar characteristics.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Christian Arbuckle, boys soccer, Cheyenne Central: The senior scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Indians go 2-1 and place third in the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
n Emma Gonzalez, girls track, Burns: The senior placed second in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 3A East Regional in Newcastle. She finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 18.86 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:34.15. Gonzalez also was third in the 800 (2:24.71), and part of the Broncs’ runner-up 1,600 sprint medley relay team.
n Kiara Kershaw, girls soccer, East: The senior goalkeeper stopped 22 shots across three matches to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 2-1 and place third in the Class 4A East Conference tournament. That included 14 saves in a 2-0 loss to undefeated Thunder Basin the semifinals.
n Ella Neider and Gracie Oswald, softball, East: Neider, a senior, went 6 for 11 with a double and three RBI to help the Thunderbirds go 2-2 on the week.
Oswald, a sophomore, was 6 for 11 with a double and four RBI.
n Jackson Kirkbride, boys track and field, Burns: The senior won triple jump at the Class 3A East Regional in Newcastle, thanks to a leap of 41 feet, 6.75 inches. He also helped the Broncs win the 4x400-meter relay and take second in both the 4x100 and 1,600-meter spring medley relays.
n Tristan Knueppel and Richard Prescott, boys track and field, Central: Knueppel, a senior, won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Class 4A East Regional in Laramie. He finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 4.30 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:34.00.
Prescott, a junior, won the 300 hurdles (40.91 seconds) and triple jump (43 feet, 11.25 inches) at the regional meet. He also was second in the 110 hurdles (15.40) and fourth in long jump (20-6.5).
n Sydney Morrell, girls track, Central: The junior won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and took second in the 400-meter dash at the Class 4A East Regional in Laramie. Morrell stopped the clock in 2 minutes, 18.54 seconds in the 800, and 5:18.23 in the 1,600. She clocked in at 59.45 seconds in the 400.