LARAMIE — The Rock River volleyball team completed its regular season at 15-10 overall and will represent the South’s No. 2 seed at the Class 1A East Regional Tournament in Buffalo.
The Lady Longhorns are set to begin with a match against North No. 3 Hulett (18-6) at 10:30 a.m. today in a tourney where two wins before two losses will qualify teams for the upcoming state tournament. Regionals also decide state seeding.
“I am really excited and feeling good (about this weekend’s tournament),” longtime Rock River coach Heather Alexander said in a news release. “We have changed a lot of things since we last played Hulett, and I feel like we will be successful with those changes.”
The Lady Longhorns do not have a senior on their roster, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty of experienced players.
Rock River has been led by juniors Emerald Niswender (setter, outside hitter) and Paige Flores (outside hitter/middle blocker).
The sophomore class also has returning all-conference players in Mikayla Alexander (setter/outside hitter) and Naomi Moore (middle blocker), as well as Jentry Sims (libero). The Lady Longhorns also added to the rotation with junior Aurora Starks (defensive specialist) and sophomore Mia Codallos (outside hitter).
Rock River last competed in the 1A state tournament in 2017, placing fourth after advancing to the consolation final.