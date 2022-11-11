CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer’s return to the lineup after a five-game absence has helped propel the already-dominant Pine Bluffs offense to new heights.
However, Schaefer’s return was not a foregone conclusion. After dislocating his shoulder in Week One against Shoshoni, legitimate concern arose about his availability for the remainder of the season.
“The doctor said in the beginning that he did not recommend coming back,” Schaefer said. “But I was going to do whatever I could to be back.”
As someone who grew up playing football since fourth grade, the time spent on the sideline was tough. Schaefer said he just had to accept the fact that he had to sit out most of his senior season.
During this time away from the game he had loved since childhood, Schaefer leaned heavily on his parents to help him get through it.
“They could tell that I would get sad at times,” Schaefer said. “They would always try to cheer me up and just help me try to think of the brighter picture and stay positive for me.”
Schaefer spent five straight weeks on the sideline. During that period, he passed the time learning how to kick field goals with another injured player.
“It is hard to just sit there and watch practice,” Schaefer said. “I learned what I could, but in the off time, me and another kid that was out would just kick field goals.”
The impact of Schaefer’s return cannot be overstated. Over his four years with the program, Schaefer has grown into one of the premier threats in the Pine Bluffs offense.
During his freshman and sophomore year, he saw limited snaps. The team spent his early years trying him out at different places in the offense.
“We had him playing half back and full back, and he (told me), ‘Coach, I am not a full back,’” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said with a laugh. “I said, ‘I know, but you will be.’”
Last season, during his breakout year, Schaefer rushed for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns to help propel Pine Bluffs to a state semifinal appearance. Those numbers also helped him earn all-state honors.
Despite only playing five games this season, Schaefer has already eclipsed those numbers. He has recorded 709 yards on 75 carries and has found the end zone 12 times. Those numbers are good enough to put him at ninth in Class 1A nine-man in rushing.
“He just has a different motor to him,” Gray said. “He is built a little bit like Gumby, where he can contort his body and stop. But he also has a very quick start and stop.”
But where Schaefer has been at his best this season has been against three of the best teams the Hornets have faced all season long.
Despite leaving the game early, Schaefer torched Shoshoni for 187 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. In his return against Lingle, which had just one loss at the time, he ripped off 145 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
But his biggest performance of the season came last week. Against Rocky Mountain, the team that prematurely ended the Hornet’s season last year, Schaefer carried the ball 22 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns – the final of which proved to be the game winner.
When the lights are at their brightest, Schaefer is at his best, Gray said.
“I like the pressure. It fuels me, really,” Schaefer said. “I get out there, and I just want to show what I am about, and what our team can do.”
Through the years, Schaefer has made some major improvements to his game. He said he feels like he has made significant strides when it comes to his agility and speed in the open field.
“(He has also grown) in his vision and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Gray added. “He has come a long way since his freshman year.”
When he was injured, Schaefer’s main goal was to make it back in time for the state championship. With that goal coming to fruition and that game coming up on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Schaefer will have the opportunity to book-end his high school career on the highest possible note – an opportunity he has been looking forward to since first falling in love with the game.
“I have dreamed about it, looking up to the big guys, since fourth grade,” Schaefer said. “I always wanted to be there. Whenever we would have a state championship, I would go and watch in person. I knew that I wanted to be on that field, and I am very grateful to be there.”