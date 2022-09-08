WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Before each match, Cheyenne South’s No. 2 singles player, Armando Hernandez, pops his headphones on and jams out to Lil Baby to get himself ready to face his opponent.
The pregame prep has worked so far for the junior, who has jumped out to a 5-2 record to start the 2022 season.
“I love playing tennis and winning,” Hernandez said. “I also realized I have the potential to be really good.”
Hernandez realized his love of tennis early in his life. He started playing at PODER Academy during his second-grade year. He ended up joining the team because it was the main sport the school provided.
“There was nothing really to do,” Hernandez said. “So, I just did what sports were available, and that was tennis.”
Throughout his playing career, Hernandez had primarily been a singles player. But when he joined the South tennis team his freshman year, he was forced into a new role.
With the two singles spots on the roster taken, he played on the doubles teams. He went 5-6 during the regular season and went all the way to the semifinals of the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s South Regional (3-1 overall). Hernandez also went 1-2 at the state tournament, bowing out in the third round.
While he enjoyed his time in doubles, it was never his end goal. Hernandez knew that he always wanted to get back into singles.
“I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool,’ but singles was what I was working toward,” Hernandez said. “Singles is just a whole different ball game. It is a lot more fun.”
He would have to wait a year, however, as he was unable to play during the 2021 season. Bison coach Josh Cossitt believes that this inevitably helped Hernandez grow.
“One of his big moves this year is that he matured quite a bit,” Cossitt said. “He understands the importance of school, being on time to practice and those kinds of things.”
Hernandez finally got his opportunity to play singles for South this fall. Niklas Lock, the No. 2 singles player from the previous season, elected to race mountain bikes instead of returning to tennis.
So far, Hernandez has taken advantage of his new role.
Part of the credit he gives for helping him make the transition into singles is one of his teammates. Andrew Lock, who is the No. 1 singles player, has helped elevate Hernandez’s game to another level.
“Playing with (Andrew Lock) gets you so much better than where you were.” Hernandez said.
The biggest adjustment Hernandez has had to make is in his conditioning. Due to a lack of a second player on his side of the court, Hernandez is forced to run around a lot more than he is used to.
“It was a little hard getting used to playing on one full court by yourself,” Hernandez said. “It is a lot more running, conditioning and just working hard to win that point.”
Despite the challenges, Hernandez has made significant strides in his game, as well. He has significantly improved his stroke and his confidence when hitting the ball. Hernandez noted that he finds himself able to quickly know how hard or soft to hit the ball, instead of over- or under-hitting.
Cossitt also believes Hernandez has improved his game on tactical and mental levels. With singles tennis being a type of “mind game” between the two players, Hernandez has shown he has an ability to recognize when he needs to turn it on and when to play it safe.
“He is understanding more that he cannot be the guy who wins on the first or second ball,” Cossitt said. “Part of the maturity is understanding that you don’t always win the way you want to win, but you are going to win comfortably instead of losing comfortably.”
As for his ceiling, the sky is the limit. Cossitt compared Hernandez’s style of play to the likes of Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, adding that he could be a No. 1 player on most teams. Cossitt firmly believes if Hernandez sticks to his role at South, he has the potential to win a state title.
Only time will tell if that statement from his coach will come true. Hernandez will get his first shot to prove he belongs with the state’s best when the regional and state tournaments start later this month.
On the court
The Cheyenne Central volleyball hosts Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 6 tonight. Pine Bluffs plays at Lusk at 5 p.m. tonight before heading up to the Big Horn Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Burns will join Pine in Big Horn.
South’s tennis squad hosts Rawlins at 4 p.m. today, and Rock Springs and Green River on Friday.
East and Central square off with Rawlins on Friday before hosting Green River and Rock Springs on Saturday.
On the course
Cheyenne’s prep golf squads will play at the Sheridan Invitational Friday and Saturday.
The South and Pine Bluffs-Burns cross-country teams will compete at the Kimball (Nebraska) Invite on Friday.
Central and East will run at the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.
In the pool
All three Cheyenne schools will have duals Friday before East hosts the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday.