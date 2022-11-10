20211113-spts-codycelebration-rg-06.JPG

The Cody Broncs celebrate their 41-24 victory over Jackson on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 during the 3A State Football Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cody and Star Valley have met 39 times since 1957.

But for the first time since 1991, the teams will meet in the state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.


Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus