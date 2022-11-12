LARAMIE – Snake River has been Class 1A six-man’s top defensive team all season.

The Rattlers showed exactly why during a 55-8 victory over Burlington on Saturday morning at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus