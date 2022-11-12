LARAMIE – Snake River has been Class 1A six-man’s top defensive team all season.
The Rattlers showed exactly why during a 55-8 victory over Burlington on Saturday morning at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Burlington (9-2) gained just 213 yards. Snake River (11-0) entered the game giving up an average of 156.5 yards and 15.5 points per game.
“We knew Burlington was a high-powered offense, but we thought our defense could win a championship,” Snake River senior Hadley Myers said. “We came into this game knowing we were going to have to play our best defense of the year.
“If we just played our game and played defense the way we were supposed to, the score would take care of itself.”
The Huskies scored on their second drive of the game when quarterback Seth Wardell went 45 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-36. Burlington moved the ball well at times after that, but couldn’t find the end zone the rest of the way.
Snake River’s defense forced three turnovers on downs inside its own 5-yard line. The second of those came when Zane Matheson tackled Hunter Aagard at the 1-yard line.
“Our philosophy for the past few years has been bend, but don’t break,” Rattlers coach Jack Cobb said. “I don’t care what the other team does outside our 20 or outside the 10, but we can’t give up the touchdown. When they get down there, you have to trust each other, get on your toes and make a play.
“You saw that time and again. It wasn’t just one kid or two kids making the stop, it was six kids flying around and making plays. That’s the family approach where we all do everything we can to make the play and get the stop.”
Snake River answered Wardell’s 45-yard scoring scamper with one of its own. Senior Kannadis Peroulis took a handoff 45 yards for the game-tying touchdown on the Rattlers' very next play from scrimmage.
Peroulis finished with 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He left the game with a right ankle injury after a 65-yard gain late in the third quarter.
Myers added 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Most of his carries came from the second quarter on. Myers also caught two passes for 116 yards and two scores, and added 10 tackles (seven solo).
“(Peroulis) is a heck of an athlete, and he can run lights out, but he gets tired, and I have to go in there and run some,” Myers said. “Whatever yards we got were going to be hard-earned, because Burlington’s a good defensive team, and they hit hard. Our blockers did a great job of opening things up for us.”
Snake River senior Seth Maxson intercepted two passes, one of which he returned 68 yards for a touchdown. He also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass.
SNAKE RIVER 55, BURLINGTON 8
Burlington…… 8 0 0 0 – 8
Snake River…… 8 14 14 19 – 55
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
B: Wardell 45 run (Schlenker kick), 3:46.
SR: Peroulis 45 run (Myers kick), 3:27.
Second Quarter
SR: Peroulis 3 run (Myers kick), 7:26.
SR: Myers 60 pass from Matheson (Myers kick failed), 3:45.
Third Quarter
SR: Myers 56 run (Peroulis run), 8:23.
SR: Maxson 68 interception return (Cozzens pass from Matheson), 2:36.
Fourth Quarter
SR: Maxson 5 pass from Matheson (Matheson pass failed), 9:57.
SR: Myers 21 run (Cozzens run), 8:02.
SR: Myers 6 run (Hernandez run failed), 3:37.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Burlington: Schlenker 11-35, Wardell 8-30, Casey 1-11, McMacklin 2-10, Bassett 1-1, Perez 2-(minus-2). Snake River: Peroulis 16-208, Myers 18-90, Matheson 1-(minus-1), Team 2-(minus-19).
Passing
Burlington: Wardell 11-25-2 105, Schlenker 4-11-0 23, Andrew 0-1-0 0. Snake River: Matheson 4-7-0 129.
Receiving
Burlington: Bassett 7-68, Schlenker 3-23, H. Aagard 3-20, McMacklin 1-10, Wardell 1-7. Snake River: Myers 2-116, Skalberg 1-8, Maxson 1-5.