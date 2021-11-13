CHEYENNE – Shoshoni coach Tony Truempler knows you can’t factor in his team’s first matchup against Rocky Mountain entering today’s Class 1A nine-man state title game.
Shoshoni defeated the Grizzlies 27-10 in Week 2, which has been their only loss of the season. Rocky Mountain strives for a different outcome when the teams kick off at 1 p.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Although it was a three-score victory in the first contest, the Wranglers had to grind their way to a win.
“They’re definitely a different team than we played in Week 2. Week 2 to now, we’re both different. You can’t even gauge that week,” Truempler said. “They’re big up front. Offensively and defensively, they’re big boys, and they come hard. We had to weather the storm, and they kind of petered out to where could take advantage.”
Shoshoni (9-1) is coming off a 27-0 victory over Wind River in last week’s semifinals. It also blanked Wright in a 55-0 quarterfinal win. That defensive dominance from the Wranglers has been consistent for most of the season. They’re the top defense in the state going into today’s game, allowing just 168.8 yards per contest, and sit as the top scoring defense, giving up a mere 8.3 points per outing.
One of the key parts of that defense has been a breakout season from middle linebacker Dom Jarvis. The junior leads the Wranglers with 14.9 defensive points per game and averages 9.3 tackles, which is tied for a team-high.
“Defensively, Dom Jarvis has been a machine,” Truempler said. “He’s just kind of a rock, and he loves to hit and flies around. We were a little nervous graduating our linebackers, and that was a big worry (coming into the season), but Dom has come in and exceeded my expectations.”
Jarvis and the rest of the Wranglers defense will have their hands full with Grizzlies junior quarterback Carsyn Weber. Weber ranks fourth in the classification in all-purpose yardage with 183 per game. He has also only tossed two interceptions – the lowest total in the state. He missed the first three games of the season with a broken thumb, and the Grizzlies had to adjust to that.
While the Grizzlies look to capture their fifth state title in school history and first since 1998, limiting turnovers against a Shoshoni defense that paces the state with 31 takeaways will be critical.
Weber rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns last week to help Rocky Mountain come from behind on the road to best Pine Bluffs 30-24 in the semifinals and hand the Hornets their first loss of the season. The Grizzlies knocked off defending champion Southeast 37-22 in the quarterfinals.
Rocky Mountain (9-1) was able to somewhat contain the dynamic Pine Bluffs offense last week, holding it to almost 20 points below its season average. That same defensive effort will come into play today against a Wranglers offense led by junior quarterback Alex Mills and junior running back Pehton Truempler. Both players rank in the top 10 in total individual offense, while Pehton leads the state with 23 touchdowns behind his 140 rushing yards per contest.
“That’s the name of the game – Truempler runs so strong, and Mills is another good athlete,” Grizzlies coach Richard Despain said. “They’re both competitors. We’re going to have to tackle well, do our job, stay on our assignments and stay sound. ... We’ll need to swarm to the ball.”
The Wranglers will lean on those two in an effort to win their first state title since 1985 and third all-time.
This is the first time either of these programs will play at War Memorial Stadium. Despain knows the importance of remaining composed and focused on a stage that large. The venue will be adjustment, the coach said, but the team has made adjustments all season long to get to where it’s at.
“We’ve had our share of changes, with injuries to kids who had been a key part of team, but just because we’ve had to adjust doesn’t mean we can’t win,” Despain said. “Every individual game is like that. When they take away something that’s working, we have to adjust, and our kids have understood we have to adjust all season and every individual game.”