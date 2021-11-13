CHEYENNE – Fans will walk out of War Memorial Stadium happy if today’s Class 4A state championship game between Rock Springs and Sheridan plays out similarly to their first meeting this season.
That game was filled with ebbs and flows where one team capitalized on momentum before the other team made a surge. Ultimately, Sheridan got a late score to close out a 27-24 victory over the visiting Tigers.
It was Rock Springs’ (10-1) lone loss entering today’s 4 p.m. kickoff in Laramie. The Broncs are also 10-1.
“That game was a really good four-quarter battle,” Sheridan coach Jeff Mowry said. “We came out and moved the ball pretty well offensively, backed them up into their own red zone and then hit a punt return for a score. That was huge because playing ahead of those guys is really critical.
“They came out in the second half and just dominated us for about a quarter-and-a-half. We weren’t moving the ball at all until we finally broke a big one on a screen pass to Colson Coon in the fourth.”
Keeping the Broncs from breaking big plays is crucial, Rock Springs coach Mark Lenhardt said.
“They only ran 40-something plays the last time we played and we ran more than 80,” he said. “They nearly scored 30 points running half as many plays as we did, so that shows just how explosive they are.
“It’s easier said than done, but you have to make them earn every yard. They’re by far the fastest team in the state, so you have to keep the ball between the hash marks and not let them break fly sweeps and other plays outside.”
Coon is Class 4A’s leading rusher at 128.9 yards per game. He also has a state-best 18 rushing touchdowns.
“He is a tremendous football player and runs with the mindset that he’s not going to let just one guy bring him down,” Mowry said. “He has had to shoulder more carries than we planned because our second- and third-leading rushers have missed multiple games with injuries, but he has done a good job of handling that workload.”
Rock Springs and Sheridan are No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the state rushing rankings. The Tigers have averaged 251 yards per game, while Sheridan has posted 226 yards per contest.
Rock Springs’ gains come five to eight yards at a time. It leads the state in scoring despite grinding out possessions (42.5 points per game). Sheridan is second in scoring offense (37.5 ppg).
Seniors Dylan Coburn and Isaac Schoenfeld have kept the Tigers moving on the ground, gaining 733 and 636 yards respectively. Schoenfeld – who has verbally committed to play tight end at the University of Wyoming – also has 343 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Rock Springs has three other rushers who have gained at least 202 yards this season. Having that many weapons makes the Tigers difficult to defend, Mowry said.
“They really spread the ball around so you can’t key on one specific person,” the Sheridan coach said. “They’ve punted just (16) times this season. A number that low just shows how incredibly efficient their offense is.”
The Tigers rely on multiple formations and misdirection plays, but also can keep teams honest through the air. Senior quarterback Brock Bider averages 136.7 passing yards, which is fifth-best in the state.
“We run a unique system with a lot of formations that blends some Wing T and Double Wing principles, and then we try to take some shots through the air,” Lenhardt said. “One thing that’s really helped us is that we have the ability to attack the defense at all three levels with the run and pass.
“We didn’t run the ball as well as we could have the last time we played Sheridan. We didn’t run it poorly by any means, but we weren’t as explosive as we have been. That’s a credit to Sheridan and how well they tackle.”