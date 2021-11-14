LARAMIE – Shoshoni proved a stout defense and just enough offense really can win championships.
It was the deciding factor in the Wranglers’ 19-6 win over Rocky Mountain with a lot of turf to cover during the first Class 1A nine-man championship game held at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
It was only the second nine-man championship in recent history since the Wyoming High School Activities Association offered it as an option two years ago, and it was the third title for Shoshoni overall and its first since 1985. The Wranglers also won a title in 1959.
“I told those guys I feel like we should be going to Disney World right now after we are done with this and they deserve it,” ninth-year Shoshoni coach Tony Truempler said moments before several of his players doused him with a Gatorade shower. “Our Shoshoni crowd was awesome and we had just as many fans here as 2A or 3A and (our team) deserves it 100%.”
The Wranglers (10-1) forced the Grizzlies into three-and-outs on their first three possessions, which set the tone for most of the game and a scoreless first three quarters for Rocky Mountain. This was after the Shoshoni defense notched zeros against Wright (55-0) in the playoff quarterfinals and Wind River (27-0) in the semifinals.
“We had somebody tell us midseason our defense put it on a cruise control and they really took that to heart and they didn’t like that,” Truempler said. “They were just flying on all cylinders and going crazy – they are a tough, tough defense and they love to hit.”
Rocky Mountain’s defense kept pace with Shoshoni at first until the Wranglers started to move the ball down the field behind the offensive line and efforts of junior running back Pehton Truempler. He accounted for 118 yards on the ground on 22 carries.
“(Rocky Mountain) has a really good D-Line and props go them,” Pehton said. “They are just big boys who like to hit and are physical. But it made it a whole lot more fun for us running backs.”
On three occasions when Shoshoni entered the red zone, the touchdowns came from junior quarterback Alex Mills hooking up with junior wide receiver Trey Fike through the air.
“I’ve known (Fike) since I was little and our connection for me and him is that we’ve always been great friends,” Mills said. “The connection (Saturday) was so nice for us with play-action passes. Whenever I was looking, he was open.
“This is the most amazing feeling ever. I love these guys I’m surrounded by and they are all family to me. This is the greatest thing I’ve ever felt.”
Mills finished 10-for-15 passing with 128 yards, Fike had five catches for 61 yards and their touchdown pass and catches were from 2 yards (first quarter), 11 yards (second quarter) and 26 yards (third quarter). The latter was by virtue of juking his defender to jog into the end zone.
“All season long it’s play the hot hand and if Pehton is not feeling it or if we have to go to the air, we can,” Tony said. “I have weapons we haven’t even used yet and it’s an awesome thing to have. My offensive line stepped up so much this year. They are the MVPs. … They make our running backs and quarterback look pretty good.”
Rocky Mountain (9-2) found some momentum late in the second quarter with its best drive of the game to that point by advancing the ball to the Shoshoni 26. But the clock was also against the Grizzlies and a final pass by junior quarterback Carsyn Weber was intercepted by Wranglers’ senior linebacker Nathon Cousineau to end the half with a 13-0 Shoshoni lead.
“We always tease Alex (Mills) that he steals Nathon’s interceptions,” Tony said. “Nathan came into this saying ‘I will have an interception in the state title game,’ and he did.”
Mills, playing safety on defense, entered the game with 11 interceptions on the season and Cousineau added his second of the year on that play. Cousineau also led Shoshoni with eight tackles (five solo).
Rocky Mountain continued to move the ball in the second half, especially with a perfectly executed hook-and-ladder play in the third quarter starting with Weber throwing to freshman Bryce Haslem, who pitched it back to senior wide receiver Kendrick Beckman and he took the ball 41 yards down the right sideline to the Shoshoni 32. But much like several drives for the Grizzlies, it ended with no points after a turnover on downs.
Weber was the workhorse for Rocky Mountain going 14-for-29 with 182 yards passing and accounted for 86 yards on 20 carries rushing. He also helped erase the shutout when he tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Collin Haslem with 8:18 left in the game.
The total yards were rather even at 281 for the Wranglers and 272 for the Grizzlies and 13 first downs for Shoshoni and 15 for Rocky Mountain.
The numbers that mattered most for the Shoshoni defense were on the big scoreboard at the south end of the stadium.
“We all communicated coming into this and we pitched it as we were going for the shutout,” Shoshoni junior middle linebacker Dom Jarvis said. “We just knew we were going to hold them. I am proud of all of our defense.
“This is amazing. I would’ve never thought in a million years we would be in this position right now, and we are.”
SHOSHONI 19, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 6
Rocky Mountain 0 0 0 6 – 6
Shoshoni 7 6 6 0 – 19
SCORING SUMMARY First quarter
S: Fike 2 pass from Mills (Jarvis kick), 4:59
Second quarter
S: Fike 11 pass from Mills (kick blocked), 5:26
Third quarter
S: Fike 26 pass from Mills (2-pt. failed), 1:34
Fourth quarter
RM: Haslem 12 pass from Weber (2-pt failed), 8:18
OFFENSIVE STATISTICS
Rushing
Rocky Mountain: Weber 20-86, Crawford 3-3, Haslem 2-2, Beckman 1-0, Loyning 2-(minus-1). Shoshoni: Truempler 22-118, Mills 7-23, Campbell 4-13, Team 1-(minus-1).
Passing
Rocky Mountain: Weber 14-29-1 182, Beckman 0-1, Team 0-2. Shoshoni: Mills 10-15-0 128.
Receiving
Rocky Mountain: Haslem 8-62, Beckman 2-60, Simmons 2-37, Christiansen 2-15, Minemyer 0-8. Shoshoni: Fike 5-61, Cousineau 3-58, Tarango 1-5, Jarvis 1-4
DEFENSIVE STATISTICS
Rocky Mountain
Tackles (solo-assists-total): Crosby 6-3-9, Haslem 5-2-7, Crawford 4-3-7, Minemyer 3-3-6, Clendenen 2-3-5, Simmons 3-1-4, Beckman 3-1-4, Christiansen 2-2-4, Henson 1-0-1, Weber 1-0-1. Tackles for loss: Beckman 2-8, Minemyer 1-1. Fumble recovery: Weber 1-0. Pass breakups: Christiansen 1, Weber 1. Blocked kicks: Minemyer 1.
Shoshoni
Tackles (solo-assists-total): Cousineau 5-3-8, Truempler 6-1-7, Jarvis 6-1-7, Fike 6-0-6, Mills 4-0-4, Campbell 2-2-4, Maddock 3-0-3, Gibbel 2-1-3, Cash 1-0-1, Stanley 1-0-1. Sacks: Gibbel 1-6. Tackles for loss: Gibbel 2-7, Fike 1-1. Interceptions: Cousineau 1-17. Pass breakups: Truempler 1, Fike 1.