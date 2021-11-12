CHEYENNE – The coaches in today’s Class 1A six-man state championship game have immense respect for each other and their respective football programs.
It’s safe to say they agree on a lot, including the fact that neither expects a 42-point margin like the first time the teams met this season.
Snake River beat the Tigers 66-24 on Sept. 10, holding them to just 225 yards of offense. That is by far Encampment’s lowest offensive output of the season.
Rattlers coach Jack Cobb expects a much different ball club when the teams tee it up at noon today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
“Going into the season, I thought Encampment was one of the top teams in the state, but I thought our league in the west was loaded from top to bottom,” Cobb said. “I’ve told people the score from when we played in the second week of the season didn’t resemble the game at all and told them to not look for the same margin in this game.
“I would love to see it, but Encampment is too big, too strong and too good. They regrouped after they got beaten by us and have just rolled through the schedule in a really good West Conference.”
Snake River (9-0) and Encampment (8-1) are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in six-man in rushing offense. The Rattlers have averaged 329.3 yards, while Encampment had averaged 266.3.
Snake River also is tops in the state in total offense (415.2 ypg), total defense (177.6 ypg) and scoring defense (16.9 ppg). The Tigers are second in six-man in scoring offense (54.3 ppg) and scoring defense (33.1 ppg).
Encampment coach Kegan Willford agrees that his team has vastly improved since Week 2. The biggest area of improvement has been execution, he said.
“Early in the season, we’re not always 100% sure on our blocking scheme, different formations and different plays,” Willford said. “We have had to make sure we get that down pat and eliminate any mental mistakes.
“We haven’t been committing as many penalties here in the second part of the season as we did early on. Those are two big keys to our improvement.”
Tigers sophomore Quade Jordan leads the state in rushing at 167.4 yards per contest. The 6-foot, 220-pounder’s 25 rushing touchdowns are second-most in the state.
“He would tell you right off the bat that the blocking up front has been the biggest thing that has allowed him to post those numbers,” Willford said. “He is a very talented runner, a very downhill runner who likes to be physical and run people over. But he also has the speed to run away from people.
“We’ve had games where he pounds the middle, pounds the middle, pounds the middle, and then pops it outside for a long score. He’s a special runner and a special talent we’re happy to have on our team.”
Snake River junior Kannadis Peroulis is the state’s third-leading rusher at 161.8 yards per game. Classmates Seth Maxson and Hadley Myers both average 58 rushing yards, giving the Rattlers multiple weapons offensively.
“We have a good combination of upper and lower-classmen who have come together, unified and played together as a family,” Cobb said. “We have four strong classes who have all contributed. Our depth has really paid off when we had injuries off and on. We’ve had a lot of players come in when someone else got injured and pick up right where the other guy left off.”
Snake River is aiming for its fourth state title, while Encampment is chasing its first.