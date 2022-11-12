Snake River’s Hadley Myers, center, breaks through Encampment’s defense during the Class 1A six-man state football championship game Friday, November 12, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/Special to WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Today’s Class 1A six-man championship pits a Snake River squad trying to cap an undefeated season with a repeat state title against a Burlington team trying to finish a remarkable single-season turnaround.
Snake River coach Jack Cobb expects his team to have its hands full when the ball is kicked off at 10 a.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
“(Burlington) struggled last season, but I kept telling everybody they were young, and they’d be good this year,” Cobb said. “When they changed conferences, I had little doubt they’d run through the North. They have six good seniors, and coach (Trent) Aagard and I go way back.
“We’ve had some close games over the years, and I have a lot of respect for what they do. I know he’ll have them ready to go.”
Burlington (9-1) posted a 1-6 mark last fall. The Huskies lost two games by six points, one by 10 and another by 15.
“We brought back a lot of kids, and they bought in over the summer to get stronger and faster,” Aagard said. “I felt like we had a pretty good shot to improve and make some noise.”
Burlington’s lone loss this fall was an 60-52 decision in the regular-season finale against Dubois. The Huskies exacted revenge for that defeat with a 77-28 shellacking of the Rams in last week’s semifinals.
Burlington boasts six-man’s top scoring offense (65.1 points per game) and its third-best offense overall (374.8 yards per game). Snake River is second-best in total offense (402.7 ypg) and third in scoring offense (57.4 ppg).
The Rattlers (10-0) are far and away six-man’s best defense, giving up just 156.5 yards and 9.3 points per game.
“Our kids have a commitment and chemistry with each other,” Cobb said. “We’ve had some injuries off and on, and had to plug people into different spots. Every time we’ve had to challenge a kid to rise up and give it everything they have, they’ve done that.
“We’re fortunate to have kids who are willing to do that. They work hard and trust each other, they know what their job is, and they don’t try to do someone else’s job.”
Snake River’s Hadley Myers is six-man’s second-leading rusher at 136 yards per game. He has found the end zone 25 times this season.
Myers was an all-state selection last season, as were David Hernandez, Seth Maxson and Kannadis Peroulis. Maxson is the Rattlers’ quarterback, and also leads them in defensive points.
“When you bring back four all-staters on a six-man team, that makes you pretty confident about what you can build,” Cobb said. “But it doesn’t matter if you have talent if you don’t have the heart and try. It was clear during summer camp and summer workouts that these kids hadn’t lost their motivation after winning state last year.
“They were still motivated to get back to that game and get a chance to repeat.”
Quarterback Seth Wardell was Burlington’s lone all-state pick last fall. He leads six-man in passing at 136.4 per game. The Huskies don’t have a rusher in the Wyoming top 10, but they average 177.5 yards on the ground. Noah McMackin has rushed for 482 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has gained 200 more yards than Burlington’s second-highest rusher.
“We’d like to be balanced offensively, but what we’re able to do has been dictated by the games,” Aagard said. “The type of offense we run spreads the ball around. McMackin is probably our main running back, but we run our quarterbacks quite a bit between Seth Wardell and Cohen Schlenker.
“We have a lot of athletes, so we can spread the carries around.”
