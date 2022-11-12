20211112-spts-SnakeRiver10-ms.jpg

Snake River’s Hadley Myers, center, breaks through Encampment’s defense during the Class 1A six-man state football championship game Friday, November 12, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/Special to WyoSports

 Michael S Smith

CHEYENNE – Today’s Class 1A six-man championship pits a Snake River squad trying to cap an undefeated season with a repeat state title against a Burlington team trying to finish a remarkable single-season turnaround.

Snake River coach Jack Cobb expects his team to have its hands full when the ball is kicked off at 10 a.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

