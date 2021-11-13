LARAMIE – A stingy, ball-hawking defense and a relentless rushing attack propelled Snake River to its fourth Class 1A six-man football state championship Friday afternoon.
The Rattlers turned seven Encampment turnovers into 21 points and rushed for 358 yards during a 65-24 victory at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Encampment (8-2) held an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, only to see Snake River (10-0) take control with a 28-point second quarter.
A turnover on downs in Tigers territory gave Snake River a short field late in the opening frame. The Rattlers scored five plays later when junior Kannadis Peroulis scored from 8 yards out to give his team the lead for good.
“We knew we couldn’t just rely on our offense. We knew our defense needed to step up and make plays, and that’s what happened,” Snake River junior Hadley Myers said. “We were in the right place at the right time, but we also had a really good defense. We did that to a lot of teams this year.”
Peroulis was Snake River’s leading rusher, but played sparingly during the first two rounds of the playoffs due to injuries. He was still nursing a left shoulder injury Friday, and didn’t get his first carry until the waning seconds of the first quarter.
He finished with 115 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
“I had to push through the shoulder injury, no matter how bad it hurt,” Peroulis said. “We were going to only play me on defense so I could stay out there and play, but they eventually gave me some carries.”
Seth Maxson shouldered the load until Peroulis stepped into the backfield. Eight of Maxson’s 10 carries came in the game’s opening 10 minutes. He finished with 48 yards.
Myers rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
“We started off a little slow, but (Peroulis) is a great runner and fought through pain all day,” Myers said of the Rattlers’ rushing attack. “We really needed him to do that, and we needed everyone to push hard and run the ball. If we just stuck to the game plan, we would bust a couple.”
Myers’ impact wasn’t limited to offense. He also had 10 tackles (six solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and two pass breakups.
Encampment entered the contest averaging 266.3 yards per game, which was second-most in six-man behind Snake River. Sophomore running back Quade Jordan was the state’s leading rusher at 167.4 yards per contest.
The Rattlers allowed just 25 total rushing yards, including 30 to Jordan.
“Our coaches put in a great plan to stop the run, and we focused on that,” said Zander Risner, who finished with 10 tackles (seven solo). “We weren’t worried about the pass unless they started hitting them. We hammered the run, and that’s how we kept them off the scoreboard.”
Risner’s 10 tackles includes six tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
“We all got hyped up after each turnover, and we could tell we were in control of the game,” Risner said.
SNAKE RIVER 65 ENCAMPMENT 24
Encampment…................… 8 8 8 0 – 24
Snake River…..................… 7 28 8 22 – 65
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
SR: Martinez 34 pass from Matheson (Adams pass from Myers), 7:02.
E: Barkhurst 55 kickoff return (Anderson kick), 6:51.
Second Quarter
SR: Peroulis 8 run (H. Myers pass failed), 8:47.
SR: Peroulis 50 run (Valles kick), 4:38.
SR: Maxson 31 interception return (Valles kick), 4:28.
E: Gilbert 45 pass from Pickett (Anderson kick failed), 3:44.
SR: Peroulis 15 run (Valles kick failed), 0:14.
E: Safety, 0:00.
Third Quarter
E: Gilbert 53 pass from Pickett (Anderson kick), 6:33.
SR: Myers 9 run (Valles kick), 4:54.
Fourth Quarter
SR: Myers 17 run (Valles kick), 8:00.
SR: Myers 30 run (Valles kick), 3:48.
SR: Risner 33 run (Valles kick failed), 0:56.
OFFENSIVE STATISTICS
Rushing
Encampment: Jordan 14-30, Barkhurst 2-3, Pickett 4-(minus-8). Snake River: H. Myers 22-159, Peroulis 12-115, Maxson 10-48, Risner 3-36.
Passing
Encampment: Pickett 14-30-4 219, Jordan 0-1-0 0. Snake River: Matheson 5-8-0 85, Myers 1-1-0 36, Maxson 0-1-0 0.
Receiving
Encampment: Gilbert 5-127, Anderson 4-43, Jordan 3-31, Buford 1-11, Barkhurst 1-7. Snake River: Maxson 3-60, Martinez 2-55, Skalberg 1-6.
DEFENSIVE STATISTICS
Encampment
Tackles (solo-assists-total): Barkhurst 11-4-15, Gilbert 4-10-14, Pickett 5-2-7, Buford 2-4-6, Anderson 3-2-5, Nuhn 2-3-5, Jordan 3-1-4, Sifford 2-1-3, Miller 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Pickett 1-7, Jordan 1-1. Forced fumbles: Barkhurst 1. Fumble recoveries: C. Barkhurst 1-0, Nuhn 1-0.
Snake River
Tackles (solo-assists-total): Risner 7-3-10, H. Myers 6-4-10, Adams 5-3-8, Maxson 3-2-5, Skalberg 3-2-5, Peroulis 3-0-3, Hernandez 1-2-3, Valles 0-1-1, Giron 0-1-1. Sacks: Risner 2-21, Hernandez 1-4. Tackles for loss: Risner 6-28, Myers ½-1, Adams ½-1, Maxson 1½-12, Peroulis 1-3, Hernandez 1½-5. Forced fumbles: Risner 2, H. Myers 1. Fumble recoveries: Myers 1-0, Adams 1-0, Maxson 1-(minus-4). Interceptions: Myers 2, Adams 1-16, Maxson 1-31. Pass breakups: Myers 2.