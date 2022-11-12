LARAMIE – There is an old mantra in football that says “Defense wins championships.”
That rang true for both Star Valley and Cody in an absolute slugfest in the Class 3A state title game Friday at War Memorial Stadium.
But in the end, Star Valley’s defense did enough to stymie the Broncs’ dominant running offense to win 14-7.
“I’m so proud of these boys,” Star Valley coach McKay Young said. “At the end of the day, this is them. If this is the character they have. They are going to do a lot more than just win football games.”
Part of Star Valley’s success was its ability to force Cody into mistakes. After the Braves were forced to punt on their opening drive, Cody fumbled the ensuing punt to set Star Valley up inside the Broncs’ 30.
Two plays later, Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure found Chase Stewart for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Cody answered two drives later. After they forced the Braves into just a 16-yard punt, the Broncs offense took over on the plus-side of the field. They wasted little time finding the end zone, going 48 yards in just six plays. Trey Schroeder ran the ball in from 10 yards out to even things up at 7-7.
Neither offense was able to muster much after that. Cody’s defense forced the Braves offense into four three-and-outs and allowed just 42 yards on the Braves’ next five drives.
While not as stout, Star Valley managed to defend well against Cody’s potent running game. While the Braves allowed 106 rushing yards in the first half, the defense stood tall on their side of the field and forced the Broncs into back-to-back turnover on downs.
The Braves got the ball to start the second half and put together their best drive to that point of the game. However, it ended in disaster. On third-and-seven, McClure threw a 17-yard pass that was intercepted by Cody’s Chase Hatch.
Cody went on an 11-play, 52-yard drive to get the ball inside the red zone. But as they had done all afternoon, Star Valley’s defense didn’t break, and forced them to attempt a field goal. The Broncs missed the kick, and the score remained tied heading into the fourth quarter.
The big turning point came on the Braves’ next drive. After going three-and-out and being forced to punt, the Broncs muffed the ensuing kick, and Star Valley recovered the ball at midfield. They punted again after gaining no yards, but this time, senior punter Kayson Haderlie booted a 48-yard punt to pin the Broncs inside their own five.
Star Valley’s defense went to work after that. It didn’t allow the Broncs to gain a single yard and forced a punt from the back of the Cody end zone. The special teams came through for the Braves, and forced Broncs punter Lane Rhode to boot the ball just 12 yards.
“A big hand to (our special-teams) guys,” McClure said. “They did so well, and that was a big part of our play tonight.”
“That short punt by their punter gave us so much more momentum. We just had the energy and the fight to go out there because we wanted it so dang bad.”
The short field proved to be just enough for the Braves. It took them three plays to get inside Cody’s 3-yard line. They scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the play was called back due to a chop-block penalty.
This proved to be nothing more than a minor inconvenience for the Braves, who scored on the next play. McClure found senior running back Derek Astle on a wheel route out of the backfield for the touchdown to give Star Valley a 14-7 lead.
“I missed the first one that went through my hands, and promised myself that I wasn’t going to drop the next one,” Astle said. “Credit to Taft and the linemen (for making the play happen).”
That proved to be enough breathing room for the Braves. Cody put together another 14-play drive following the score, but their drive stalled out just past midfield.
Star Valley iced the game with two big runs on third and fourth downs by McCure and Crogg to run the clock out. When the final horn sounded, Star Valley’s 14-7 lead held, and they left War Memorial Stadium as state champions for the fifth time in the last eight years.
“We have been fortunate to win several, but to be able to beat that team, hats off,” McClure said. “That is one of the best teams, and one of the best programs that Wyoming has ever seen. To be able to celebrate in the south end zone is a dream.”
While the game ended in overwhelming joy for Star Valley, it ended in bitter disappointment for Cody. There were multiple points in the game where the Broncs had chances to grab the momentum, but they were unable to find that next gear.
A lot of the credit goes to Star VAlley’s defense, which held the Broncs’ potent offense to just 249 yards and only 94 yards in the second half. They also came up with two big sacks and forced three fumbles.
“They have always had a tough defense,” Cody coach Matt McFadden said. “They came out and took our sweep game away, and that made things difficult for us.”
Despite the loss, the graduating class has nothing to be ashamed of, McFadden said. In fact, losing this game will serve as a big motivational factor for the players that will return next year.
“This group is going to go down as the winningest group in Cody High history,” McFadden said. “They should be proud, and I am extremely proud of them.”
STAR VALLEY 14, CODY 7
Cody…… 7 0 0 7 – 14
Star Valley…… 7 0 0 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
SV: Stewart 19 pass from McClure (Merritt kick) 5:54
C: Schroeder 10 run (Nelson kick) 0:08
Fourth Quarter
SV: Astle 17 pass from McClure (Merritt kick) 11:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Star Valley: Crogg 3-43, Astle 11-39, Spalding 8-30, Stewart 1-(minus-2), McClure 5-(minus-4). Cody: Schroeder 16-80, Nelson 8-27, Ball 9-23, Beaudrie 3-21, Broussard 4-16, McCarten 2-14, Thomassor 2-6.
Passing
Star Valley: McClure 16-35-1 157. Cody: Ball 9-21-0 62
Receiving
Star Valley: Crogg 6-59, Astle 3-21, Stewart 2-31, Hodges 2-21, Douglarakis 2-18, Linford 1-7. Cody: Radakovich 3-20, Nelson 2019, Broussard 2-5, Pryor 1-16, Ball 1-11.