The Laramie High boys and girls cross-country teams are back for a new season with a newer crew than usual.

Both teams are led by coach Greg Schabron, and his staff is rounded out by assistant coaches Kyle Stucky and Nathan Morgan. Schabron, an alumnus of LHS and the University of Wyoming, was an all-state runner for the Plainsmen and All-Mountain West runner for the Cowboys.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

