The Laramie High boys and girls cross-country teams are back for a new season with a newer crew than usual.
Both teams are led by coach Greg Schabron, and his staff is rounded out by assistant coaches Kyle Stucky and Nathan Morgan. Schabron, an alumnus of LHS and the University of Wyoming, was an all-state runner for the Plainsmen and All-Mountain West runner for the Cowboys.
Both the boys and girls teams return more new runners than prior seasons, but that doesn’t mean the teams are inexperienced. The team currently has 43 runners, and more are joining each day as school starts.
“The middle school staff has done a great job, they aren’t totally green to this,” Schabron told WyoSports on Friday. “They have a huge program. After our numbers dropped over the last two years, we’re now almost back up to where we have been in the past.”
The boys varsity team is headed by senior Dominick Eberle and juniors Jack Voos and Gideon Moore. The remainder of the team is made up of senior Sam Kaiser, sophomores Robert Clements, Andrew Arnold, Darin Brining and freshmen Sawyer Layon, Jakson Murray, Flint Hartsky, and Nathan Schneider.
The girls varsity team is fronted by seniors Addison Forry and Leah Schabron. The roster is completed by junior Claire Bunning, sophomores Devani Lomelo, Libbie Roesler and freshmen Romy Hoyt, Lainey Berryhill, Claire Arnes and Anna Kaiser.
“We’ve got a big pack of freshman girls that are phenomenal,” Schabron said. “They trained all summer long and went out to Idaho together and won a big race as a middle school group. They are definitely going to elevate the level of competition just within the team.”
The fall season is the only time this group of athletes will all be together, with Nordic skiing and basketball taking about 40% of them during the indoor track and field season, Schabron said.
Eberle is the front runner of the boys team and was the first member of either team to finish the time trials during last Friday’s practice. He started running cross-country in sixth grade, and has worked toward getting better ever since.
“I take nutrition very seriously,” Eberle said. “Stretching is also very important. As far as training goes, I switched it up this year. I started to go on very long runs — a little slower, but very long — and it really built a good aerobic base.
“Then I started getting into more speed work. I track my workouts, and I think a good combination of balance, speed and endurance is going to lead to a great season for me.”
Hartsky has made an early impression on teammates and coaches during the first few practices of the season.
“He tied my time-trial time from my freshman year, and I really believe he can have a better freshman season than I did,” Eberle said.
Overall, Eberle thinks the boys team has a chance at a state title. He believes the work that he, Voos, Moore and the younger crowd have put in to prepare will pay off when the Class 4A state meet comes around.
The girls team captain is Addison Forry, who’s the daughter of former UW standout Debbie Forry. Debbie set the UW school record in the 800-meter race in 1994.
“In addition to running, I bike a lot,” Addison Forry said. “It helps build recovery, and I also swim to help get out the soreness of running.”
Much like the boys team, Forry thinks the strength of the girls team is the freshmen. The younger runners will give LHS a chance to beat any team it faces.
“We all do workouts together, which is nice because we really haven’t had that in the past,” Forry said. “I’ve always felt kind of on my own, but it’s been really nice to have this group to train with.”
Forry has told her teammates to stay focused on themselves and where they need to be, versus constantly worrying about where the other runners end up.
Schabron keeps a vibrant, easy-going vibe with both teams during practice. He often blasts music and provides snacks for the runners. It’s never all-business with Schabron, Forry said.
Leading up to the team’s first meet, Schabron is having practices at Optimist Park. He plans on training with tempo runs at 8,600 feet in the mountains once a week.
The qualities of a good cross-country runner are someone who never gives up the entire way through, Schabron said.
“Something that is nice about aerobic sports is if somebody’s patient and willing to work hard, they can develop,” Schabron said. “It might take several years, but they’ll always see improvement.”
Running is difficult and often comes down to a combination of mental and physical toughness, Schabron added.
“A lot of races come down to who can fight through it and who has the highest pain tolerance,” Eberle said. “That’s an area where we thrive as a complete team.”
Both teams start their season at the Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invite on Friday in Casper. Participating teams include Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Saratoga.
LHS will run the dreaded Casper Mountain at 7,963 feet, which is about the length of 30 city blocks. Both Eberle and Forry said it will be the hardest place they’ll run all season.
Times will be slower by approximately two minutes, Eberle said.
“You have to run up and down multiple big hills, and they are really steep,” Forry said. “The elevation feels so much higher, and it’s hard to keep your breath.”
