BURNS – Each summer, Tehya Gallegos spends almost every weekend on her family’s boat, wake surfing on Glendo Reservoir.
This past summer, however, was not one filled with just leisure. With her promotion to Burns’ varsity volleyball squad, Gallegos had to spend much more time in the gym and weight room to get ready for the upcoming season.
The extra effort has paid off, as the junior setter has proven through her play this season that she is ready for her new role.
“I knew I had to step up my game,” Gallegos said. “So I had to do a lot of work in the summer and preseason to step up my game.”
Gallegos spent her sophomore season playing at the junior-varsity level. While she did suit up for and sit on the bench for the varsity squad, she did not see any action until this season.
Entering this fall, Gallegos knew she would have a big role to fill. She would be replacing the Broncs’ previous setter, now-graduated Rylee Jo Ward, who led the team with 774 assists from the setter position, according to MaxPreps.
Gallegos spent countless hours in the gym with her teammates over the summer to get ready for the season. Every day, they came in and lifted weights for about an hour before hitting the court to practice.
“I would set for probably 30 minutes straight before we did anything else,” Gallegos said. “Then we just worked with our passers and hitters. We put in a lot of time and effort.”
Gallegos turned to Ward – who is now playing at NCAA Division II Chadron State College – to help her with her game. She worked frequently over the summer with Ward, who helped her get better at the setter position.
“She helped coach me a lot,” Gallegos said. “She was always by my side, helping me improve my sets, and what I needed to fix to help me set as good as she did.”
In the absence of Ward, Gallegos has done a remarkable job filling those shoes. Through 28 games with the Broncs this season, Gallegos has picked up 310 assists and is averaging 6.2 assists per set, according to MaxPreps.
“I was a little bit concerned with who was going to (fill that role),” first-year Broncs coach Anndee McKinney said. “She literally put in every day in the summer to get better.”
One of the biggest changes Gallegos made was in her growth. Not just as a volleyball player, but as a person and a leader. Over the past few years, Gallegos played on some teams that struggled to get along.
McKinney, who coached Gallegos on one such team in her eighth grade year, noted how much she has grown and changed her mindset.
“The growth is unlike anything I have ever seen,” McKinney said. “Even the teachers in the schools have been talking about it. So, it has been huge.”
While she has seen a lot of success in her first year at the varsity level, the job is not done yet for Gallegos. The team still has a handful of games left in the regular season, and Gallegos is eager to accomplish much more.
“I’m hoping we can go undefeated throughout conference, and then go into regionals and win that, and then go into state and win that.” Gallegos said.
In the pool
Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central compete in a quadrangular at 2 p.m. Friday in Laramie.
On the course
All four Laramie County cross-country squads will compete at the Leroy Sprague Invitational on Friday at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne. The girls varsity race is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m., with the boys at 12:50 p.m.
On the court
Cheyenne East visits Cheyenne Central at 6 tonight for the second round in that crosstown showdown. The Lady Thunderbirds swept Central in the first meeting.
Burns and Pine Bluffs will square off with both Wright and Shoshoni starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Wright.
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.