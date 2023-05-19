GILLETTE – Day two was an emotional ride for Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds fell behind 7-1 to East No. 3 seed Campbell County and were down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With its back against the wall, East mounted a comeback that the team could later look at as the catalyst that saved the team's season.
Down six runs, the Thunderbirds churned out three consecutive base-hits to cut the Camels' lead to 7-3 with two outs in the inning. Campbell County elected to intentionally walk Trista Stehwien, a decision that ended up costing the Camels dearly during the ensuing at-bat.
With the bases loaded, Gracie Oswald stood in and smoked a grand slam over the left-field fence on the first pitch she saw. The bases-clearing knock tied the game 7-7 and brought up Brooks with all the momentum in East's favor.
Five pitches after Oswald's game-saving grand slam, Brooks connected on a drive of her own, sending the ball over the right-field fence and trotting the bases to cap off her walk-off solo home run.
The improbable comeback saved East the trouble of having to the battle back to the state title game through the loser's bracket. Oswald led the team with four RBI, followed by Brooks with two and Millar and Christensen with one each.
Christensen earned her second win of the tournament on the mound, finishing with six runs allowed (zero earned) on six hits while striking out seven. Campbell County's Avery Gray had a gem going into the final inning but took the loss with eight earned runs on 11 hits.
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.