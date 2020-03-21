CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Coaches Association unanimously approved the return of the Wyoming all-star boys and girls soccer games, the organization announced this week.
The all-star games will allow seniors one last time to showcase their talents on the field, the WCA said in a news release.
The games will take place June 27 in Gillette, with players and coaches reporting earlier that week for all-star festivities. The all-star games will not interfere with the Wyoming Shrine Bowl or other WCA all-star games.
“It was long overdue that the soccer players, coaches and officials be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the game," Campbell County boys soccer coach Chris McMackin said in the release. "I had the pleasure of playing in the soccer all-star game in the summer of 1994, and still have fond memories and lasting friendships from that experience."
The all-star games are intended to recognize and honor outstanding graduating athletes who, throughout their prep careers, have demonstrated exceptional sportsmanlike attitudes, as well as having quality character, integrity and good sportsmanship. The student-athlete selection is by invitation and the complete discretion of the Wyoming Coaching Foundation Executive Board and the All-Star Soccer selection committee, which is made up of Class 3A and 4A soccer coaches.