The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club had a lengthy stretch of off-time from competition in the last half of November.
Before the more than two-week pause surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, the Outlaws teams had plenty of games the weekend of Nov. 12-14.
The LAHC hosted teams from Pinedale, Jackson and Sheridan and the 12U PeeWee team traveled to Casper.
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) sponsors a five month season for hockey programs in Wyoming, starting in late October and culminating with the state playoffs in late February and early March.
18U High School (3-0-1)
The Laramie 18U team hosted the Pinedale Glaciers (0-4-0), who had a roster of only eight players. The Outlaws won 14-3 on Nov. 13 and 14-0 on Nov. 14.
In the first game, Laramie goals came from Keegan Miller (two), Ethan Riffee (two), with single tallies from Kaige Schriner, Canon Randall, Kyler Russow, Rylé Hamilton, Ashton Hepworth, Caleb Swallow, Seth Becker, Devin Navejas, Jace Moniz and Joseph Eckert. Josh King recorded two assists, with single assists from James Durfee, Hamilton, Riffee, Swallow, Becker, Moniz and Eckert. Seth Sorensen tended the Outlaw net and recorded 41 saves for the win.
In the second game, goals came from Riffee (three), Moniz (three) and Randall (two) with single tallies from Schriner, Durfee, Russow, King, Swallow and Becker. Eckert recorded two assists with Schriner, King and Moniz each earning one. Senior Brennen Upchurch earned his second shutout of the season in goal with 23 saves.
14U Bantam (1-5-0)
The Laramie Bantam team had two losses to a dominant Jackson A-team (4-0-0), losing 12-0 on Nov. 13 and 11-0 on Nov. 14.
Sebastian Borjas (22 saves) and Kyler Montez (29 saves) shared the net in first game, and Montez made 53 saves defending the Outlaws’ goal in the second game.
12U PeeWee (3-2-1)
The Laramie PeeWee team had strong wins over the Casper Oilers B-team (0-4-0) in Casper, winning 11-1 on Nov. 13 and 6-1 on Nov. 14.
In the first game, Outlaws’ goals came from Jackson Borjas (three), Liam Lotzer (two), Henry Cherrington (two), Daniel Macclugage (two) with single tallies from Dane Mueller and Riley Diggins. Mueller and Quintyn Petruso were the team’s assist leaders with three each with single assists recorded for Lotzer, Kingslea Anderson and Ethan Candelaria. Nicholas Fergon was in net for Laramie, but save stats was not available for the game.
Laramie goals in the second game came from Lotzer (two), Mueller (two) with single tallies from Anderson and Diggins. Macclugage, Cherrington, Roxy Janzen, Beau Schmalz, Bois Messersmith and Borjas each recorded assists. Hunter Trefren played in goal, but save data was not available.
10U Squirt (2-4-0)
The Laramie’s Squirts hosted two exciting matchups with the Sheridan Hawks White team (3-3-0), splitting games with an 8-7 loss on Nov. 11 and a 4-3 win on Nov. 14.
Bois Messersmith led the offense for the Outlaws in the first game with four goals and two assists. Asa Tank scored two goals and was credited with one assist. William Cherrington tallied one goal, Reilly Thompson earned two assists and Leica Floy and Ronin Dibona each recorded one assist. Charlie Borjas defended the Outlaws net with 20 saves.
In the second game, Haylé Hamilton (assist Tank), Cherrington (unassisted), Jaret Habel (assist Messersmith) and Messersmith (unassisted) combined for the Outlaws scoring. Callan Thompson made 11 saves in net for the win.
REGIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY
Several members of the Laramie Middle School cross-country program recently competed — and the girls team won — at the Northwest Cross Country Regional meet in Boise, Idaho.
According to an email press release from coach Travis Miller, the team decided to participate in this year’s races after going undefeated in the state of Wyoming and winning a 5A cross-country meet in Denver this season.
Each member of the traveling team trained together during the last few months to maintain their level of training with the idea in mind to go against a higher level of competition.
“Their hard work and dedication paid off in a huge way with each runner getting a PR (personal record), landing six of 11 runners inside the top 14 in their age groups and winning the Nike Cross Regionals Middle Girls Team Race,” Miller, who was joined by coaches Cassa Massine and Clare Kortlever, said. “We as a coaching staff could not be more proud of these athletes and this girls team. This team is so special, and on top of winning, we made so many great memories. Look out for these athletes in the future because they are already looking to defend their title next year.”
The Laramie girls won with a low of 21 points, followed by Bozeman Track (42), North Boise (64) and Canyon Track (108).
The following were the individual results from the girls’ team:
Libbie Roesler, eighth grade (third, 11 minutes, 31.50 seconds); Savannah Graef, sixth grade (fourth, 11:36.20); and seventh graders Lainey Berryhill (10th, 11:56.50), Brynlee Enveoldsen (13th, 12:09.30), Anna Kaiser (15th, 12:10.80), Moorea Caputo-Wilkowski (26th, 12:29.80), Romy Hoyt (28th, 12:33.10), Claire Arens (29th, 12:34.20), Ava Krueger (30th, 12:35.80) and Delaney Suloff (36th, 12:48.20).
Graef was the fifth-sixth grade Nike Regional cross-country champion.
Eighth grader Darin Binning was the lone Laramie racer in the boys race, and he finished fifth in the region in 10:26.20.