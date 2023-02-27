GREEN RIVER – They came home to a cheering crowd and a thunderous ovation.
They came home champions.
The Green River High School men’s wrestling team took home the 2023 Class 3A Wyoming State Championship in Casper on Saturday, Feb. 18, for the program’s first title since 2017.
In 2020, the Wolves were crowned champions only to find out they placed second on the drive home.
In 2023, the Wolves made sure there was no second guessing who the champion was by dominating the field. The team posted a total of 223.5 points – over 50 points more than state runner-up Cody High School (167). Evanston High School (164) finished third, Pinedale High School (152) finished fourth and Rawlins High School (133) finished fifth.
“It’s a good feeling. It’s been about six or seven years ago since the last state championship. We kind of had that debacle about four years ago, so it was nice to go up there and get ‘er done,” said Green River head coach Joshua Wisniewski.
“We wrestled well all weekend, we won in pretty convincing fashion and didn’t have too much to worry about. The kids competed very well.
“This group really bought into the culture, bought into working hard and doing the right things every day. Their goal was to win a state championship and they were able to get it done.”
On top of the team title, Green River had four wrestlers win individual titles: sophomore Lucas Todd (106), junior Kale Knezovich (138) and senior Tommy Dalton (145).
Wisniewski said each of those wrestler makes everyone in the program better by their work ethic and passion for the sport.
“Lucas is a sophomore and he just works hard every day and grinds. He practices well and makes people around him better. He’s a great person, a great kid and he just means a lot to the program,” he said.
“Kale Knezovich, this is his third title in a row, will be looking to become our first four-time champion next year. Like with Lucas, we just love having him in the room. He means a lot to the program and makes kids better around him.”
When talking about Dalton and what the senior has meant to the wrestling program at Green River, Wisniewski got emotional.
“Tommy Dalton, our leader. He just exudes confidence. I sound like a broken record, but he just makes everyone better. He just does a nice job. I’m going to miss that kid,” he said. “He has meant so much to this program. He’s just a great person. He’s got three titles and won all over the place. I’m going to miss him.”
The Wolves also had three second-place finishes, as well as three third-place finishes.
Axel Mackinnon placed second in the 120-pound weight class, Ryker Mele placed second in the 132-pound weight class and Conner Todd placed second in the 138-pound weight class.
Ashton Lucero placed third in the 120-pound weight class, Nick Weipert placed third in the 152-pound weight class and James Herwaldt placed third in the 160-pound weight class.
In addition, Spencer Wright (113), Hunter Davis (138) and Tyler Waters (160) each placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Maddux Hintz (145) and Deylin Miller (220) each finished sixth.
Wisniewski said the team’s culture begins with the individual person.
“I always preach to the kids, ‘You got to be a great person before you can be a great wrestler.’ And this team… We just have a great group of kids. They do all of the right things to make themselves better and make each other better,” Wisniewski said.
“This state championship is just icing on top.
“They’re going to be great individuals. Our goal is when they get through this program is that they’re great people, they contribute and they continue that throughout their lives.”
Lady Wolves
There were over 50 wrestling teams competing in the first-ever Wyoming Girls Wrestling State Championships in Casper over the weekend and the Green River Lady Wolves were one of the best in the state.
The Lady Wolves finished tied for 13th with Shoshoni High School, totaling 48 points as a team.
Star Valley High School won the inaugural state title with 184 points, Pinedale High School finished second with 129 points and Sheridan High School placed third with 102 points.
Wisniewski was proud of the advancements his girls team made over the course of the season and expects more in the future.
“They were awesome. They work hard. They pretty much started from scratch. Hopefully we can double the number of girls we have in the room and keep grinding. Hopefully, we can start winning some titles with them as well,” he said.