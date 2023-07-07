Fans were treated to plenty of action during the first of three days of Laramie Jubilee Days’ Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo on Friday night at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Professionals from across the country gathered for eight action-packed events, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Bareback riding
All Gauge McBride can do now is sit and wait.
The Kearney, Nebraska, native kicked off Friday’s rodeo with a 82.5 bareback ride to claim first place through the first day. He battled with Game Trail for an intense 8-second ride before sticking the landing at the top of the leaderboard.
“I’m hoping it holds in there,” McBride said. “This rodeo gets real deep. It’s a great rodeo, and there’s a lot of good guys coming through here. I’m just hoping for the best.
“That was a fun ride, though. I can’t ask for much better. Game Trail was awesome. She’s real wild. It almost feels like you’re out of control, but it looks cool the whole time so it doesn’t really matter.”
Lane McGehee of Victoria, Texas, had the second-place ride with a score of 81.5, followed by Sam Petersen of Helena, Montana, with a score of 80.5. Fans saw plenty of points put on the board in bareback riding, with seven riders surpassing the 8-second threshold.
Steer wrestling
The score to beat going into Friday night’s performance was 4.7 seconds, a mark set by DJ Joos during the slack earlier Friday morning. Joos’ score held up Friday night to keep the La Junta, Colorado, cowboy at the top of the standings.
Tristian Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, and Joshua Hefner of Knoxville, Tennessee, had the top rides of the night. Martin moved into fourth place in the overall standings with a time of 5.6 and Hefner took hold of fifth place with a score of 5.7.
Tyke Kipp of Lordsburg, New Mexico, sits in second place at 5.2 seconds after his run in Friday’s slack and Gage Hesse of Keenesburg, Colorado, held onto third place with his score of 5.3 in the steer wrestling slack.
Breakaway roping
Only one breakaway roper finished with a clean run Friday night. Kadin Jodie of Churchrock, New Mexico, finished in 2.6 seconds to move into a tie for second place after Friday morning’s slack.
Josie Connor of Iowa, Louisiana, remains in first place with a score of 2.5 seconds going into Saturday’s performance.
Saddle bronc
Allen Boore of Axtell, Utah, set the standard in the saddle bronc event with a score of 85.5. The two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier leads the event after his successful ride on Hero on Friday.
Cash Wilson of Wall, South Dakota, sits in second place after a 79-point ride, followed by Logan Cook of Alton, Texas, with a score of 75 and Parker Kempfer of Deer Park, Florida, with a score of 66.
Tie-down roping
James Berry III’s time of 9.3 seconds during Friday’s slack held up during the nighttime performance. Ryan Belew of La Junta, Colorado, moved into second place with a time of 10.5 on Friday, which was the fastest mark of the night.
Owen Wahlert finished just behind Belew with a time of 10.6 to move into third place overall going into Saturday’s performance.
Team roping
The team roping portion of Friday’s rodeo was a bit sloppy, with five no-scores and three teams being assessed penalties during their runs. Zane Murphy of Cheyenne and Dusty Taylor of Craig, Colorado, held onto first place with their time of 4.5 during Friday’s slack.
Dustin Equsquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota, who are ranked No. 2 in the world as heeders and heelers respectively, moved into second place with a time of 4.8 on Friday.
Barrel racing
Friday’s barrel racing featured plenty of downed barrels, with only three clean runs out of 10 participants.
Kelly Allen of Stephenville, Texas, led the charge with a 17.24 run to take hold of first place. Erin Wetzel of Plant City, Florida, finished second with a time of 17.58 and Taylor Baize of San Angelo, Texas, sits in third with a time of 17.76.
Bull riding
The always electric bull riding event capped day one of Friday’s rodeo. Only three riders were able to survive the 8-second mark, with Jacuay Lathan Hale of Ganado, Arizona, leading the way with an 86-point ride.
Hayes Thayne Weight of Goshen, Utah, who went into this weekend as the No. 12-ranked bull riding in the world, sits in second place after an 84-point ride on Grey Denin. Dalton Sanchez was the only other rider to score, finishing with 71 points on Dire Straights.
Day two of the Jubilee Days’ PRCA rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.