Fans were treated to plenty of action during the first of three days of Laramie Jubilee Days’ Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo on Friday night at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.

Professionals from across the country gathered for eight action-packed events, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.


