LARAMIE — Kobe Newton came to Laramie to learn.
Newton, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Portland, Oregon, hasn’t been disappointed since joining the University of Wyoming’s men’s basketball program this summer. He’s absorbed a plethora of information since the beginning of summer workouts.
Newton entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons at Fullerton College in California. One of the biggest factors for Newton’s decision to transfer to UW was the prospect of playing for coach Jeff Linder.
“It’s been everything I expected it to be,” Newton told WyoSports on Wednesday. “(Linder’s) one of the brightest college basketball minds — not just college basketball, but basketball minds in general — that I’ve ever been around.
“Being able to be around him and learn from him every day has been a blessing. I’m picking things up and picking his brain every day. I’ve learned more in this two or three months than I have in a long time.”
Newton is coming off a season where he helped lead Fullerton to a state title in the California Community College Athletic Association. As a sophomore, Newton averaged 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games this year, according to the school’s website.
He shot 90-of-233 (38.6%) from 3-point range and had a season-high 25 points twice this season, the latest being in an 83-73 win over San Francisco in the state championship game.
After wrapping up his JUCO career, Newton knew he’d be competing for a roster spot with hundreds of other athletes, including Division I transfers. But Linder’s relationship with Fullerton coach Perry Webster helped Newton land with the Cowboys.
“He’s a good guard who can make shots,” Linder said of Newton in a news conference in May. “He’s a tough kid who’s been coached hard by Coach Webster and understands what winning is. He’s a guy who’s really, really competitive.
“I think he’s going to be a guy that comes in and just provides a lot of energy and has the ability to make a lot of shots.”
While he may not be the biggest player on the court, Newton has always embraced the role of being a spark plug for himself and his teammates. He plans to continue that tradition this winter at the Arena-Auditorium.
“That’s something that I pride myself on,” Newton said. “Just coming in every day in practice and every game with 100% energy and being ready to go and being locked in. Coming in and going out and competing and going my hardest and playing my hardest.
“It’s not so much wearing my emotions on my sleeve, but more so having those emotions so everybody knows how much I care. I just try to have that spread through the team like a fire.”
That emotional energy translates to Newton’s play. He brings a smooth jump shot to the guard position and will look to create plays for his teammates if the jumper isn’t open.
“I’d say the No. 1 thing that’s going to pop out for everybody is my ability to shoot, stretch the floor and knock down shots,” Newton said. “That’s why I was recruited, for the most part. My ability to make plays and come off ball-screens and make the right reads.
“Also, my level of compete. Just going balls to the wall every play, diving on the floor and doing all those little intangible things that it takes to win. That’s the type of player I am.”
Ready to play
Newton is one of five incoming transfers for UW, joining Sam Griffin (Tulsa), Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska), Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College) and Mason Walters (Jamestown). He joins a roster that lost 11 of its 15 players from last year’s 9-22 team.
Newton isn’t expecting much preseason buzz surrounding the Cowboys outside of Laramie. Coming off a last-place finish in the Mountain West, UW will likely be projected to finish near the bottom when the annual preseason polls are released.
But sometimes, expectations can do more harm than good. Just ask last year’s team, a group that was picked second in the MW preseason polls.
“The expectations, I’m sure, won’t be too high for us, and that’s OK,” Newton said. “Sometimes, that’s when you play your best, when there are no expectations, right?
“I’m just trying to come in and do my part and do everything I can to help this program get back on its feet after the season they just had. We want to get back on the winning side of things and win as many games as possible. Obviously, I want to have a good year, but I’m just trying to do what it takes to win.”
Newton credits UW’s four returners — Kenny Foster, Caden Powell, Brendan Wenzell and walk-on Cort Roberson — for easing the transition this summer. The four returners know what Linder expects out of his players, and they’ve made a point to pass that knowledge on to the incoming players.
“It’s been really good,” Newton said. “The guys, especially the returners, have been really good about welcoming everybody and making it feel like a real family. They’ve really done a good job of implementing the culture — so, so far, it’s been great.”
The Cowboys still have a bad taste in their mouths from last season. This year’s group has been utilizing the crucial summer months to develop chemistry during summer workouts.
One of Newton’s favorite parts of being in Laramie so far has been practicing in the Dome of Doom. With every practice that goes by, his excitement grows for seeing the seats fill up for the first time in November.
“I love it,” Newton said. “Especially coming from where I’m from, coming from a junior college, where it was a small gym, going into this big, big arena, and you walk in and there’s 10,000 seats, it’s a whole new experience.
“It’s a dream, at the end of the day. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of for a long time. I can’t wait to fulfill it and get out there and see some fans in those seats.”
Newton committed to the Cowboys in late March. Shortly after signing his national letter of intent, he told WyoSports the opportunity to play DI basketball was a dream come true.
Four months later, Newton’s appreciation for Linder and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a chance on him has only grown stronger.
“It’s a blessing,” Newton said. “It’s an absolute blessing. It’s something I’ve been working for since the day I picked up a basketball. That was one of my main dreams was to play Division I basketball. I always knew that I could do it. Even though it took me a little longer than most people, I’m here.
“Now that I am here, I’m just trying to make the most of the opportunity and make the most of my resources and do the best that I can to grow as a person, as a player and as a teammate. I just want to come in and win as many games as possible.”