The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers defeated the Jackson Giants 8-7 on the third day of the Wyoming Class AA State Tournament against the No. 6 seeded and host Jackson Giants.
Laramie leadoff hitter Ben Malone started the game with a double to left field. Coach Aaron Lozano has made it a point during the last two days to his team that they need to get started early.
“Scoring early was super important because Jackson did the same thing,” Lozano said.
Malone scored two batters later after Diego Herrera bunted him to third and he crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Chavez. This is the first time Laramie (28-31) scored before their opponent in the tournament.
The Rangers sent senior Mason Branch to the pitching hill to start the game. He was second on the team in innings pitched during the regular season with more than 75 innings spanning 12 starts.
Branch lasted 5 2/3 innings in the must win for Laramie, giving up seven runs on eight hits. He struck out two and walked two.
“Pitching is the name of the game,” Lozano said. “With this potentially being Mason’s last game on the mound as a Ranger, we thought he was the right guy to rise to the occassion and we feel good about the guys we have available for a Friday game.”
Jackson (28-34) benefited from Laramie’s first inning defensive jitters. Two errors in the opening frame combined with timely hitting led to a productive inning for the Giants.
Giants’ leadoff hitter Ayden Gralund reached on an error before getting around the bases on a single by Xander Witt and scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ethan Garner.
Trayson Kostial singled to right but not before Witt was thrown out attempting a steal of second base. Laramie had a chance to get out of the inning on a ground ball by Matthew Fisher, but an error allowed Fisher to reach and Kostial to move into scoring position.
Kostial would later score on the last hit of the inning, an RBI single from Mason Wright for a 2-1 lead over the Rangers.
Laramie answered with three runs in the next inning. Griffin Webb and Branch got on base to start offense before a throwing error on a ground ball from Aidan Buchanan allowed Webb to score, Branch advanced to third and Buchanan reached first.
Sam Hoyt delivered the inning’s biggest blow, a two RBI double scoring Branch and Buchanan. The Rangers scored four runs during the first two innings after not scoring until the fourth and sixth innings in their first two games of the week.
Laramie was able to settle in for the next three innings. The Rangers added one in the fourth by courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Malone scoring Buchanan.
After a quiet bottom of the fourth from the Giants, the Rangers scored three insurance runs in the fifth. Moore was the first Laramie batter to reach base on an error.
Following Moore, Webb singled to left. In came Branch, who launched a 3-run home run to left field giving Laramie an 8-2 lead which they would take into the bottom half of the frame.
Branch ran into trouble in the fifth inning as the Jackson lineup exploded for five runs before Lozano went to Malone in relief. Four hits combined with an error and a hit by pitch allowed the Giants to cut the lead to one.
Malone retired six of the final seven Giants’ batters to give Laramie the close 8-7 win. His final line spanned 2 1/3 innings, surrendering no hits or walks and striking out two.
The Rangers end Jackson’s season and advance to the consolation semifinals of the tournament.
Takeaways from the game
Laramie scored early and often in this game, something Lozano has preached to his team over the week. The Rangers have now hit two home runs in three games in this tournament after hitting three during a span of 56 regular season games.
Malone was what the doctor ordered in relief for Laramie as he retired seven of eight batters with just one reaching on an error.
“He’s a gamer,” Lozano said. “He does things all the small things and things you can’t coach. He seems to always rise to the occasion.”
Laramie will have the bulk of its pitching staff available in a must-win game on Thursday.
Once again, the middle of the Laramie order wreaked havoc on opposing pitchers and were responsible for seven of the Rangers’ eight runs.
Branch did it all for Laramie recording the win on the mound and leading the team in RBIs. Hoyt was a force at the bottom of the Rangers’ lineup with a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
“I told coach [Conrad] Chavez after the game, ‘If I told you before the game that two of our deciding runs would come from homers what would you say?,’ Lozano said. “And he told me I would be lying.”
Small-ball helped open the game for the Rangers. The bunt by Herrera in the first allowed Malone to get just 90 feet away from home plate and he later scored before the game ended in a one run difference.
On to the semifinals
Laramie is set to take on the winner of the No. 4 seed Casper Oilers (31-21), who the Rangers played in the first game of the tournament, and the No 2. seed Cheyenne Sixers (56-14). Casper and Cheyenne played late Wednesday night.
“[Wednesday night] we’re gonna get a good, healthy dinner and focus on hydrating and resting,” Lozano said.
The Rangers will play on the 18th birthday of junior Jace Moniz.
Casper and Cheyenne are the only remaining undefeated teams left in the tournament. Casper holds wins over the Rangers and the now-eliminated No. 1 seed Sheridan Troopers. The Sixers hold wins over their Cheyenne counterpart, the Hawks, and Jackson.
Casper is the only team other than Cheyenne to win the state tournament since 2015. The Sixers will look to continue its run at the state tournament and collect their fourth straight title.
This is Laramie’s second time in the last three years in the semifinals. The Rangers lost to Cheyenne in the 2021 championship game. Redemption could possibly be on the horizon for the Rangers.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters