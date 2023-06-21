Football season is just around the corner in Laramie, and local players and fans will have two opportunities to prepare for the upcoming year with a pair of events next month.
LMS football camp
The Laramie Middle School football program will host a four-day training camp at Laramie High’s Deti Stadium in July. The camp is free to attend and is open for all players going into fourth to eighth grade.
The camp will start July 10 with a session for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at 4:30 p.m. July 11’s session will start at 4:30 p.m. for seventh- and eighth-graders.
Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders will return at 4:30 p.m. July 12. Seventh- and eighth-graders will round out the final day of camp at 3 p.m. July 13. All participants will need to bring T-shirts, shorts and football cleats. Each session will run about two hours.
The camp will cover basic skills and techniques followed by a game of ultimate football to end the final sessions. Contact LHS coach Paul Ronga at coachronga@gmail.com for further information.
LHS Cars & Bikes Night
The Laramie High football program will host its first Cars & Bikes Night on July 13 in the LHS student parking lot.
Community members are welcome to bring classic cars or bikes to showcase starting at 6 p.m. The cost to enter the parking with a car or bike is $20, with all proceeds going toward the LHS football team.
Drinks, snacks and music will be available and awards will be given out to the most popular cars and bikes. All participants will receive plaques for entering the event.
For more information, contact Sara Roberts at 970-308-2393 or LHS coach Paul Ronga at 307-414-0488.