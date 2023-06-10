At 19 years old, Alexis Stucky has earned enough awards to fill an entire dorm room.
Stucky, who graduated from Laramie High in the class of 2022, just wrapped up her freshman season at the University of Florida. The 6-foot-2 setter set a new school record at UF, collecting 10 weekly awards in her first season in the Southeastern Conference, according to the school’s website.
Stucky was named the SEC freshman of the week six times in the fall. She was also the conference’s overall player of the week two times and the SEC setter of the week twice.
Stucky burst onto the scene for the Gators, becoming only the second UF true freshman in school history to eclipse 1,000 assists in a freshman season, according to the school. After playing in all 31 of UF’s matches this fall, Stucky was named the SEC freshman of the year.
“At the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t say I was expecting it,” Stucky said about winning the award. “I had a whole knee surgery right before (the season), but then I won quite a few weekly freshman of the week awards.
“I knew it was going to be between me and two other freshmen, and Florida won the SEC so it started looking like it was going to be in my favor.”
Stucky graduated from Laramie a semester early to move to Gainesville last spring. She was invited to play for the U.S. women’s U21 national team after her early graduation, helping the team win gold during last year’s Pan American Cup in Mexico.
Stucky was again invited to play for the U21 national team this summer. The team defended its international title with a win over Mexico in the gold-medal match last month.
“Anytime I get to go and play against the best of the best of other countries, I just really appreciate the opportunity,” Stucky said. “Getting to do that, and then also getting to do it with other people that I’ve been playing with for so long. Some of the girls I’ve been playing with since I was 15 years old.”
Always a standout
Stucky grew up in a home fueled by sports.
Her mom, Jill, was an associate volleyball coach at the University of Wyoming and has two separate stints as the head coach at LHS. Jill has coached both Alexis and her sister, Maddy, for the Lady Plainsmen.
Stucky dominated the high school scene in Wyoming. She was a four-time all-state selection and was named the Wyoming Gatorade player of the year for volleyball in 2020 and 2021. She helped the Lady Plainsmen win back-to-back Class 4A state titles in her final two high school seasons.
Stucky has been heavily involved in club volleyball long before committing to Florida. She helped the U18 national team win bronze in 2021 and played in the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships in 2019.
“I’ve been in the USA pipeline since I was like 12 years old,” Stucky said. “It’s continued to work out for me. It continues to thin out (as you get older). Now, they watch your college stuff and if you perform well enough there, you get an invite.”
The U21 national team is just two levels below the national Olympic team. The only teams above U21 are the collegiate national team and the senior national team, the latter being the team that competes at the Olympic level.
Stucky will play on the collegiate national team starting next week. She’ll have the opportunity to train side-by-side with the senior national team, giving her some valuable experience as she continues to develop as a player.
“It’s just so cool to be able to represent Wyoming,” Stucky said. “... Anytime I get the opportunity to represent our state, it makes me so happy. Everyone here says I’m the first person they’ve met from Wyoming.”
Overcoming adversity
Stucky’s historic freshman year at UF almost never happened. After competing for the U21 national team in the spring, Stucky was back at Florida preparing for the upcoming college season.
“I was just in open gym running some lines and slipped on a wet spot and tore my meniscus,” Stucky said. “I got knee surgery six weeks before the season.
“It was so unfortunate. I felt like I was really hitting my stride in practice and I was connecting well with my hitters. Just for it to abruptly end like that was so unfortunate.”
Stucky had knee surgery less than a week after the injury. She was able to utilize the valuable resources around her at UF to help slowly regain mobility as her freshman year approached.
“I was kind of on X-Games mode with my rehab,” Stucky said. “We’ve got a lot of great people here for healthcare, so they really got me the best (physical therapy) to get me ready enough for the season.”
Stucky’s injury occurred just six weeks before Florida’s first match. Despite coming over a major knee surgery, Stucky was able to make it back in time to not miss any action.
“It was tough,” Stucky said. “It was really hard just because the time frame was so short. We just didn’t have any more time. It was unfortunate too, going into college volleyball, because I wasn’t in that good of shape because I wasn’t able to do anything.
“I was on a jump-count in practice, so I wasn’t setting like I normally do. It was just awkward connecting with my hitters because it had been so long since I had set them. But game time came around, and I was able to do it.”
In 31 matches as a freshman, Stucky had five double-doubles, at least 40 assists in 12 matches, led the Gators in aces nine times and led her team in assists in every match she played in, according to the school.
Safe to say, her knee heeled up nicely.
Stucky’s first college season has helped shape her into one of the best underclassmen in the country. Playing in a conference like the SEC gives her an opportunity to face stout competition day in and day out.
“The competition is at such a high level,” Stucky said. “The SEC has some really freaky athletes. It’s just so competitive. The SEC as a conference has been getting better and better and better.
“I think, as a whole, our conference is getting up there as one of the best volleyball conferences. It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to compete against those girls.”
Representing Wyoming
Stucky is majoring in sports management at UF, hoping to one day follow in her mom’s shoes of coaching volleyball at the college level. Growing up in sports-loving family has led Stucky to want to teach young athletes everything she’s learned herself.
“Both of my parents are coaches,” Stucky said. “My dad’s also a high school track coach. I don’t know, I’m a coach’s kid, and I can’t see myself leaving the sport.”
Stucky won’t be the only one in her family playing Division I volleyball in 2024. Her younger sister, Maddy, who’s going into her senior year at LHS this fall, committed to play for UW last summer.
“I’m so happy for her,” Stucky said. “That kid works so hard and she’s done so much work. I’m just beyond happy for her.
“I know that she’s excited to stay home and get to represent Wyoming. She’s a baller and that kid really likes to compete. I’m excited for Wyoming, too, because she’s a great get.”
Stucky credits her teammates at Florida for helping her with the transition to the SEC. Moving nearly 2,000 miles away from her family was daunting, but with one year now under her belt, Stucky wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s a dream come true,” Stucky said. “I don’t know how else to put it. I get to play at a top 25 institution and I’ve had a lot of success and I really like my teammates and the coaching staff and all of the support staff.
“I just can’t imagine anything better. I really am living out my dream.”