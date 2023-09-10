Lady Plainsmen logo

LHS swim beat Cheyenne South, Central and East in the Cheyenne Quad Duals event with a team score of 143.

The Plainsmen had two tams finish inside the top-5 in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay but the team participants were not listed on the results sent to WyoSports.


