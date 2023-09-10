LHS swim beat Cheyenne South, Central and East in the Cheyenne Quad Duals event with a team score of 143.
The Plainsmen had two tams finish inside the top-5 in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay but the team participants were not listed on the results sent to WyoSports.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Laramie's top team placed second at 2:05.30. Their second best team placed fourth at 2:11.50.
LHS did slightly better in the 200-yard freestyle relay, their best team placed first at 1:49.52. The second LHS team competing in the event placed second at 1:54.50.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Laramie had a team place second at 4:01.22.
The Plainsmen's solid outing continued in the 200-yard freestyle, LHS' Michelle Shoales placed first at 2:05.11 while Brooklyn Smith finished third at 2:14.43. The team continued to put on top performances in the 200-yard individual medley, Morgan Gelwiks placed second at 2:31.75 and Braley Smith finished fourth at 2:35.96.
Laramie had just one top-5 finisher in the 50-yard freestyle. Grace Sanford placed second out of 43 swimmers at 27.98.
LHS' dive team continued to dominate as they have all season. Despite their top scorer Maggie Turpin not diving, the team still had four top-5 finishers in the 1-meter dive event.
Rowyn Birdsley finished first at 230.25 and Addison Fowler finished second at 188.50. Coming in fourth, Brynlee Enevoldsen had 172.40 and Emma Henry placed fifth at 169.35.
In the 100-yard butterfly, LHS saw to swimmers place in the top-5. MacKenna Schabron placed fourth at 1:11.32 and Rea Caputo-Wilkowski finished fifth at 1:11.71.
Laramie saw the top two finishers in the 100-yard freestyle out of 21 swimmers. Addi Graves finished first at 58.98 and Sanford placed second at 1:00.67.
They also saw the top-2 finishers in the 500-yard freestyle. Shoales placed first at 5:46.46 and Brooklyn Smith placed second at 5:51.94.
In the 100-yard backstroke, the Plainsmen had two of the top-3 finishers. Graves came in second at 1:06.59 and Braley Smith had 1:08.69.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, three Plainsmen finished in the top-5. In third, Gelwicks finished at 1:19.61. Just behind Gelwicks in fourth was Zoey Lozano with 1:19.62. Rounding out LHS in fifth, Alex Thelen had 1:19.75.
Laramie swim returns to the pool on Friday and Saturday at the Jackson Invite with event times still being determined.
